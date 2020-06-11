News

Tatura Hot Bread continues to delight customers across Australia

By Charmayne Allison

Tatura Hot Bread owners Jeff and Glenda Alexander.

What's the secret to making one of Australia's most famous vanilla slices?

The pastry needs to be crisp, the custard smooth and creamy, and the bakers themselves — well, they need to be the best in the business.

Judging from the shelves full of trophies and constant stream of eager customers coming through the doors, Tatura Hot Bread has all three of these (and much more) nailed.

While a bakery has been running at 130 Hogan St, Tatura since 1878, it has only been in the hands of current owners Jeff and Glenda Alexander since 1999.

Although that isn't the beginning of the couple's journey at that address.

After leaving school when he was 15 to take up a pastry cook apprenticeship with Home Pride in Tatura, Jeff decided to buy Tatura Hot Bread in 1982 at the tender age of 23.

His then wife-to-be Glenda came along for the ride.

“I had no idea what I was doing, I didn't even know how to use a register,” she admitted.

“I'd never worked in retail, I'd come from a dairy farming background.

“But before I knew it I ran the show out the front and did all the bookwork.”

The couple had a baby in 1985 and sold the shop to Jeff's brother in 1987 before a second child came along.

But the bakery still called and in 1999, the duo bought back the business.

Jeff and Glenda have since dedicated much of their time and energy to transforming the bakery into a destination.

By 2008, the shop had undergone major renovations to include a spacious dining area.

It has also built a reputation for excellence, reeling in award after award at state and national baking competitions throughout the years.

Too many to count, according to Glenda.

“I have no idea how many awards we've won,” she said with a laugh.

“I keep saying we need to sit down and count them all.”

These include winning Australia's best sausage roll at the Great Aussie Pie Competition last year, and being crowned best vanilla slice in 2006, 2007 and 2011 at the Ouyen Vanilla Slice Triumph.

“We're just really adamant about putting time and care into producing a good-quality product,” Glenda said.

The bakery has not only turned heads in the professional world.

Tales of Tatura Hot Bread's decadent sweets and delicious savoury goodies have also spread among consumers, drawing curious customers from across the country.

Despite running the bakery for more than 25 years all up, Glenda said she and Jeff still enjoyed sampling the occasional treat from their cabinet.

“Although I'd never take one home for tea — that might put our marriage in jeopardy,” she said.

As for the future, Glenda said they planned to continue providing fresh baked goods to Tatura (and beyond) for years to come.

