Police treating Shepparton car fire as suspicious

By Liz Mellino

A car fire in Shepparton on Wednesday morning is being treated as suspicious.

The white utility suffered significant damage during the blaze.

The fire started just after midnight on Wednesday morning.

Police are treating a fire that destroyed a white utility parked in an empty block in Shepparton on Wednesday morning as suspicious.

CFA crews were called to the scene at the corner of Parkside Dv and Bass Ct in Shepparton after reports of a car fire.

Two CFA units from Shepparton attended the blaze just after midnight, with the utility well alight when crews attended.

The fire was brought under control around 12.11 am, with police also attending the scene.

Police are investigating whether the vehicle was the same one alleged to have been seen driving erratically through the Shepparton area in the early hours of the morning on multiple occasions last week.

It is understood a white 2005 Holden Commodore utility, with no registration plates, was seen driving dangerously around Shepparton on Wednesday, June 3 and Thursday, June 4, with the erratic driving resulting in a collision at some stage during this time.

Anyone with information about the fire or who witnessed the erratic driving of a white 2005 Holden Commodore utility is urged to contact the Shepparton police station on 5820 5777.

Alternatively a confidential report can be made via Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or at www.crimestoppers.com.au

