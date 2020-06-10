News

Shepparton unit destroyed by fire

By Liz Mellino

Emergency services could be seen at the Railway Pde unit fire.

The unit on Railway Pde was destroyed during the blaze.

A 41-year-old woman was charged with arson after a unit fire on Railway Pde in Shepparton on Tuesday afternoon.

Police confirmed the single-storey unit was destroyed during the blaze, which started around 2.40 pm.

A CFA spokesperson confirmed units were called to the scene after reports of a fire, contained to one unit, which was fully engulfed.

The fire was brought under control just after 3 pm, with two CFA units from Shepparton attending.

No-one was injured during the blaze.

Police, Ambulance Victoria and a power company were also at the scene, with Railway Pde blocked to traffic for some time between Middleton St and Knight St.

An arson chemist from Melbourne also attended the scene to investigate the cause.

The woman was remanded to face Shepparton Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------

A fire that caused extensive damage to a home in Arcadia on Monday afternoon is not being considered suspicious.

Shepparton police Detective Senior Constable Lance Wiltshire said the blaze began at the single-storey brick home around 5 pm.

“Majority of the house was extensively damaged,” he said.

Det Sen Const Wiltshire confirmed three people were in the backyard when the fire started; however, they all managed to escape the property without injury.

Fire investigators from the CFA, along with police, attended the scene on Tuesday, with initial investigations deeming the blaze not to be suspicious.

Investigations into the cause are ongoing.

