Spike in thefts from vehicles in Cobram | Police wrap

Cobram police are investigating an incident in which several windows were smashed at a Dillon St business last week.

It is understood the incident occurred in the early hours of the morning on June 7 after a male offender attended the address.

Police are currently reviewing CCTV footage.

Anyone who witnessed a male acting suspiciously in the area between 6 am and 8 am is urged to contact Cobram police on 5871 1977.

Thieves target vehicles

Cobram police have received four reports of thefts from motor vehicles in the past week, all from unlocked vehicles.

In each incident the offenders removed personal items such as purses, handbags and backpacks from the vehicles.

Police would like to remind everyone to remove all items from vehicles and make sure they are locked at all times.

BMX found

Police recovered an abandoned BMX bicycle from the Cobram Showgrounds on June 3.

If you are the owner, or you know the owner, please contact First Constable Ram Hamidon at Cobram Police Station on 5871 1977.

Motorcyclist injured

On June 6 a 29-year-old Ferntree Gully man fell from his motorbike in Barmah National Park.

He was taken to Goulburn Valley Health for treatment of his injuries.

Primary school break-in

Wunghnu Primary School was broken into on June 6.

The offender caused damage to the front office.

Police are currently investigating the incident.

Court date set

A random intercept by police on June 5 resulted in a 26-year-old Wunghnu man being charged with drugs, weapon and driving matters.

He was bailed to appear at Shepparton Magistrates’ Court in September.

Business burgled

Cobram Criminal Investigation Unit is investigating a break-in at a Katunga business on June 2.

It is understood the incident occurred late in the evening and a Honda CF80 motorbike was stolen from the address.

Police are currently reviewing the CCTV footage.

Station restrictions eased

Restrictions in place at police stations in the Moira region have now been eased.

Community members can now attend the stations.

When you visit a site you should read the signs on the front door and abide by any instructions before entering.

Be visible on roads

While we are experiencing shorter days and cool weather with fog and rain, being visible on the road is more important than ever.

Cobram Highway Patrol is urging drivers to be seen on the roads.

Motorists are encouraged to drive with headlights on low beam when possible.