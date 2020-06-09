Gowrie St Primary School Students back dreaming big

Gowrie St Primary School students were excited to be back in the classroom crossing their T's and dotting their I's on Tuesday.

Students from Years 3 to 6 returned to school bright-eyed and bushy-tailed ready to join their younger peers in following their school's motto of ‘Dream Big'.

The News asked students how they felt about being back pursing their hopes and dreams.

Olivia Flegeltaub, Year 5: I am very excited to see all my friends and do some work in the classroom. I like reading and maths the most.

Alessandro Tunumafono, Year 6: This is the first time ever I have been excited to go back to school. I‘m excited to see the teachers, excited to see the playground and excited to be back. It's better than home learning and sitting on a laptop.

Scarlett Davis, Year 3: I am excited to be back but I’m a bit nervous because I haven’t seen my friends in a long time. It was very good to see them because I missed them, and I can talk to them now.

Yulkirri Bamblett, Year 4: We have learnt new rules and we are learning to remember the old rules as well. Some of the rules are no running in the classroom and not using inappropriate language.

Jake McIntosh, Year 5: My first day is going really well. I have seen my friends and teachers and have seen how the classroom has changed. The rules have changed a bit as well.

Giselle Pringle, Year 6: I am the school captain, so I am glad to be back in my role at the school. The past nine weeks have been a bit of a rollercoaster but it's good to be back watching over my peers and looking after other students as it was a bit hard to do that from home.

Matt McNair, Year 6: I'm looking forward to having fun with my friends as I only got to see one of them during home schooling. I will hopefully play some downball with my friends later today.