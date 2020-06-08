News

Move to regional Victoria: MP Maxwell

By Ivy Jensen

Member for northern Victoria Tania Maxwell.

MEMBER for Northern Victoria Tania Maxwell is calling on people living in cities to consider a move to regional Victoria.

Speaking in parliament last week, Ms Maxwell noted the economies of regional areas were facing “devastating hardship and a long recovery” as communities emerge from summer bushfires and COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

Ms Maxwell said the pandemic had paved a new way of operating, showing in many
instances that people could productively work from anywhere, providing a great opportunity for regional areas to pitch their lifestyle benefits to people considering a tree change.

Ms Maxwell said the work-from-home habits developed during the pandemic could entice
people living in metropolitan areas to consider what living in a regional area had to offer.

“I have no doubt our tourism bodies and councils will use this message to entice people to
move to our regions,” she said.

“Regional communities offer the opportunity to work and study locally or remotely, while
enjoying all of the benefits of a country lifestyle and our regional attractions right at your
doorstep.

“I invite people from our cities to visit our regional areas, book your holidays when it’s safe
to do so, but to also think about making a regional area your home. Bring your family, your
pets — the last months have shown you could even bring your job.”

