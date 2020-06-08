Blue EDGE program engaging Shepparton youth and police

Young people in Greater Shepparton will be given an opportunity to engage with local police through the return of Blue Light Victoria's Blue EDGE program.

With EDGE standing for education, develop, grow and empower, the statewide program aims to do just that, fostering positive relationships to promote more active and engaging lifestyles.

The program, run in partnership with Victoria Police, sees police engage with about 20 young people on a twice-weekly basis where they take part in physical training exercises, a shared meal and other education-based skills sessions.

The program, which ran as a pilot in Shepparton last year, will be rolled out to 11 locations, including Shepparton, during the next three years.

The expansion comes after Blue Light Victoria was selected to share in $15 million worth of funding under the government's Safer Communities Early Intervention grants.

Commander Debra Robertson said the Blue EDGE program was a great way for police

to build relationships with a diverse range of young people.

“Programs such as Blue EDGE gives local police the opportunity to have positive interactions with kids from a young age and enhance their perceptions of police,” she said.

“Having positive relationships with young people is important to Victoria Police as it

helps us establish trust and break down barriers.”

The Blue EDGE program will also be rolled out in Mildura, Maryborough, Yarra, Morwell, Broadmeadows, Corio, Melton, Bairnsdale, Cranbourne and Frankston.

● For more information visit www.bluelight.org.au/blueedge/