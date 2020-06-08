School’s back in Shepparton

Students in Years 3 to 10 have swapped remote learning for face-to-face today as on-campus learning is back for all year levels.

For many, it’s a nerve-racking step closer to normality while still maintaining COVID-19 social distancing requirements.

To help fellow students get through isolation and remote learning, Goulburn Valley Grammar School captains Nell Ryan and James Nethersole wrote letters to their cohort throughout the restrictions in lieu of their usual addresses at school assemblies.

And last week they published their final of five letters, welcoming their fellow students back on campus.

“Everyone has been challenged to do something different, and as leaders we no longer had our weekly forum that is school assembly,” Nell said.

“So the letters helped bring home the importance of looking after your mental health in a time like this — as well as to get a conversation going and be accessible as leaders.”

While Prep and Years 1, 2, 11 and 12 headed back two weeks prior, the pair said it was not school as usual, with the usual hustle and bustle absent from the school yard.

“It’s good just to get out of the house and see your friends again,” James said.

“So it’ll be good for the remaining year levels to get back on campus, I imagine there’ll be a few nerves for everyone, but we have a few small things planned as a welcome back.”

“It's been empty at school,” Nell said.

``But the teachers made up for that on the first day back, the atmosphere was great.”

Meanwhile, for primary schools in the region, remote learning strengthened the interschool connection as regular online meetings became the norm.

“We usually struggle to find the time but we have been online about twice a week — and all schools have worked really well together to support one another through the changes to learning,” Gowrie Street Primary School acting principal Tim Warwick said.

“It’s been an amazing support and I know all schools in the region have been working their hardest to provide the best support for their students.”

Mr Warwick said adapting to remote learning was an equally steep learning curve for staff, parents and students.

“It has gone well, we have been blown away with how excited the students were to get back into learning,” he said.

“They’ve had wonderful support from their family and our staff, and have continued to do their best. As a school we’re really proud of our students and families.

“We have some special activities planned in class today, we’re really keen to get back to a routine — the students who have already returned are enjoying the familiarity of it all.”

