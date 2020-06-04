News

Take a few steps to glory for the team

By John Lewis

Go for a walk they said. It will be relaxing and healthy they said. Stay home I say and nurse your bunions.

1 of 1

I've never been a numbers man because numbers are just too precise and my life is fuzzy like an old banana.

But this week I've been counting big numbers. Numbers so big they hurt.

Numbers that particularly hurt the extensor retinaculum, the lateral plantar nerve and my bunion.

When I was asked if I wanted to join a team effort in the Get Mooving Challenge I was ready to say no thanks for two reasons.

First, I'm just not a team person. I can't help it, but I've always been a lone wolf chewing on a piece of gristle in the corner.

Second, the challenge involved walking 10 000 steps a day, which sounded like walking to Melbourne and back.

Then someone said walking was relaxing and healthy, and a walk around Victoria Park Lake was just over 1000 steps. I thought, cripes — I would have to use my entire long-service leave to walk 10 times around the lake.

But then again, the challenge was thrown out by people 40 years younger than me who think old scribblers just sit around all day and go to the toilet for exercise.

This was like a red rag to a bull with bifocals.

So I downloaded a pedometer to my mobile phone, got up the next day and went to the toilet. That was 23 steps, which increased to 545 steps when I wrapped my phone in a plastic bag and jogged in the shower.

You've got to get smart about this.

Next, I walked into the kitchen, let Prince Fiski out and walked to the carport to fill up his bowl with gourmet Omega-3-enhanced chicken superfood. I chased away the magpies and walked three times around the kitchen bench to look for cereal and coffee buried under a pile of News copies from World War II.

That's 2413 steps before I even got in the car.

I'm killing it.

Walk around the lake at lunchtime, walk around the kitchen bench three times and 5416 steps recorded before bedtime.

The next day, I find my teammates have averaged 11 000 steps and I'm bottom of the ladder.

Righto. Time for Operation Bunion Buster. Walk to the toilet etc. Lake walk, office desk walk, kitchen walk and repeated coffee machine walks. Prince Finski is astounded and exhausted after an extended walk in the dark around the home block.

By 11.30 pm I am on 9857 steps and pacing around the loungeroom table like Hitler in the Wolf's Lair before the invasion of Russia. When the pedometer cranks over the 10 000 mark I roar and beat my chest like a silverback on methamphetamine.

I have not felt such a sense of achievement since single-handedly slaughtering the Minotaur with an axe in Assassin's Creed Odyssey.

This team-walking thing is okay.

The next day I find I am second from the bottom of the ladder, with other team members walking an average of 13 500 steps.

I have now retired to my corner with a big piece of gristle and a comfy pair of shoes.

Latest articles

National

NSW bill ensures higher building standards

The NSW parliament has passed the Residential Apartment Buildings Bill 2020 to ensure buildings are constructed to a high standard across the state.

AAP Newswire
National

Qld border closure challenged in court

Two High Court challenges against the Queensland government’s constitutional right to keep the state’s borders closed have been mentioned in court.

AAP Newswire
National

SA again clear of active COVID-19 cases

South Australia is once again clear of any active cases of coronavirus with a woman who travelled from the UK via Victoria having recovered from the infection.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

News

Teenager bailed following alleged dangerous driving pursuit through Shepparton

A teenager has been bailed despite a magistrate describing his behavior, which included being involved in an alleged police pursuit through Shepparton, as “outrageous” and “unbelievably dangerous”.

Liz Mellino
News

Michael Hudson wanted by police

ECHUCA residents are being urged to keep an eye out for Michael Hudson. The 56-year-old is wanted by police in relation to outstanding warrants.

Ivy Jensen
News

Supermum builds business one stitch at time

After the birth of her second daughter, Elise Gill was drowning in sleep deprivation. Fast forward two years and the hobby she picked up to keep her sane during maternity leave has blossomed into something she never could have imagined. “I was...

Jessica Ball