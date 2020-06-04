Major renovation for local post office

Greater Shepparton residents will not believe their eyes when they walk into the Colliver Rd Post Office.

The shop has received a makeover and now includes a TattsLotto outlet, large gift shop and extended opening hours.

Business owners Kel and Fal Patel said they wanted to transform their store into a one-stop shop for locals.

“We have wanted to renovate the store for quite some time,” Mr Patel said.

“So, once we got the approval to install the TattsLotto outlet, we decided the time for renovation was now.”

Having decided on the layout, tradesmen and the couple’s friends and family stripped and restored the store in just two days.

“Nothing left in here is old,” Mr Patel said.

“We closed the store on a Friday afternoon, and we all worked until 1 am getting the new store ready for trade on Monday.”

The couple pulled off the Block-style fast-paced renovation, and Mr Patel said customers continued to be “gobsmacked” when they walked through the doors.

“We now stock beautiful plush toys, winter woollies for the entire family — including beanies and merino wool socks — soap, diffusers, lotion, candles, mugs, aprons, soup cups, full-section magazines, artificial plants, photo frames, wind chimes and jewellery,” he said.

“But that is only half, as we are continuing to fill the gift shop with more stock.”

Mr Patel said he hoped the centrally located store would be of great value to his new and existing customers.

“We are all settled in and we are ready to help customers with all their wants and needs,” Mr Patel said.

“We have also extended our opening hours to be of better convenience to our customers.

“We now open until 6 pm on Saturday, as we want to get those hopeful millionaires ready for the Saturday night Lotto draw.”

The shop is open from Monday to Friday, 7am to 6 pm, and Saturday 8 am to 6 pm.