News

New Tamba is a lockdown jewel

By John Lewis

The new edition of Goulburn Valley Writers' Group's magazine Tamba is packed with poems and stories reflecting life, nature, autumn and the uncertain times we have been living through.

1 of 3

The new edition of Goulburn Valley Writers' Group magazine Tamba is packed with poems and stories reflecting life, nature, autumn and the uncertain times we have been living through.

2 of 3

Tamba editor Pat Patt.

3 of 3

The latest edition of Goulburn Valley Writers’ biannual magazine Tamba is a treasure trove of reflections and reactions on events before and during the COVID-19 pandemic.

At 60 pages, the autumn-winter 2020 edition of the long-running magazine is larger than usual, which editor Pat Patt said was a sign of the quality of sbmissions.

“We felt that we had plenty of good work to print and we could afford the extra costs, so it was a good time to be generous,” Ms Patt said.

Inside the 66th edition, readers will find stories and poems from regular Goulburn Valley writers such as Creagh Manning, Robyn Black, Eileen Torney, Brendan Darveniza and many more, as well as contributions by interstate writers.

The edition kicks off with a delightful reflection on the colours and deeper message of autumn by Beverley Mathews whose late husband Alan was a much-loved regular contributor to Tamba and a former editor.

Ms Patt said there were also poems on this year's devastating bushfires and a thoughtful piece on the impact of COVID-19 by Shepparton writer Jan Braham.

She said GV Writers Group members had not had a face-to-face meeting since February, but had held online meetings to keep in touch.

“But of course they aren’t as satisfying as sitting around together, sharing our work and the good company,” she said.

Ms Patt said while lock-down had been an ideal time to write for some, for others it had been a challenging period.

“It will be very interesting to see what writing comes out of this situation. Hopefully we will have lots of isolation-inspired submissions for our next issue of Tamba.

“Many people who love to write have been only too happy to be stuck at home alone, but it has also been a worrying time, which can impair thinking and therefore writing,” she said.

● The new edition of Tamba is available for $10 at Collins Booksellers on Maude St and at Shepparton Art Museum when it re-opens. People can also order a copy online through the writers’ group website www.gvwritersgroup.com

Local libraries also receive a copy each.

Latest articles

Other sport

Smith ready to play cricket in two weeks

Former Australian cricket captain Steve Smith says he’ll need just two weeks to be ready to play cricket again given the shape he’s in.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

Australia call for T20 World Cup delay

Cricket Australia chief executive Kevin Roberts says the organisation faces losing $80 million in funds this summer because of the coronavirus pandemic.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

Siddle looks forward to Tigers challenge

Former Test quick Peter Siddle is looking forward to a mentoring role after joining the Tasmanian Tigers, capping a shift from Victoria at the age of 35.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

News

Teenager bailed following alleged dangerous driving pursuit through Shepparton

A teenager has been bailed despite a magistrate describing his behavior, which included being involved in an alleged police pursuit through Shepparton, as “outrageous” and “unbelievably dangerous”.

Liz Mellino
News

Which cafes, restaurants and pubs are reopening for dine-in?

Get ready for a night out, because cafes, restaurants and pubs across the region are able to reopen for seated customers from Monday.

Madi Chwasta
News

Lutfiyes installs security cameras after back of restaurant “trashed” repeatedly

A restaurant supporting struggling locals through COVID-19 has been forced to install security cameras after it was repeatedly trashed. In addition to giving out free meals to residents doing it tough, Lutfiyes Shish Kebab has recently installed...

Charmayne Allison