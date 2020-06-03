Win a free three-month News subscription

Competition

Shepparton News

All entries in the competition become the property of the Promoter. The Promoter collects personal information from entrants to conduct the competition and may, in the course of business, disclose the personal information to third parties, as required. Entry in this competition is conditional on provision of the personal information requested.

Entries may be entered into a database and the Promoter may use the entrants’ names and addresses for future promotional, marketing and publicity in various forms by the Promoter, and the entrant consents to such use.

Rugby

Warriors can win without emotion: Kearney

Stephen Kearney believes his Warriors can rise again against Penrith, even without the sentimental fervour that carried them to victory over the Dragons.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Depleted Broncos pack predict fireworks

A depleted Brisbane pack have vowed to go “toe to toe” with the Sydney Roosters in Thursday night’s NRL clash at Suncorp Stadium.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Teddy’s NRL No.1 not my brother: Trbojevic

Manly star Jake Trbojevic says his brother Tom is not the best fullback in the NRL, that title belongs to Roosters’ No.1 James Tedesco.

AAP Newswire

News

Body found believed to be missing Shepparton man Simranjeet Bhullar

Police will prepare a report for the Coroner after a body was located on a rural property in Katamatite.

Liz Mellino
News

Teenager bailed following alleged dangerous driving pursuit through Shepparton

A teenager has been bailed despite a magistrate describing his behavior, which included being involved in an alleged police pursuit through Shepparton, as “outrageous” and “unbelievably dangerous”.

Liz Mellino
News

Which cafes, restaurants and pubs are reopening for dine-in?

Get ready for a night out, because cafes, restaurants and pubs across the region are able to reopen for seated customers from Monday.

Madi Chwasta