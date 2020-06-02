Mooroopna man arrested following alleged trespassing

Cobram police were called to a report of suspicious people entering an abandoned shop in Station St, Cobram on May 25.

Police allegedly found two woman inside the empty shop, while associates waited outside.

Police allege drugs were found on one of the women and a man who was waiting outside.

The man, from Mooroopna, and the woman, from Corio, were arrested and taken to Cobram Police Station for interview.

They were both released on bail.

A woman entered the Woolworths supermarket in Cobram on May 27 at 10.20 am and stole a 24-pack of Coke cans from the soft drink aisle.

Police said the woman then walked through the self-serve check-out without making any attempt to pay for the item.

Anyone with information about the theft is urged to contact Constable Lappin from Cobram Police Station on 5871 1977.

Two men have been charged following a theft in Cobram on May 27.

Police allege the two men attempted to open the rear door of Mentha's Surf and Street Supply store in Cobram about 4 am.

The offenders were disturbed during the process by a newspaper delivery van arriving next door.

Police allege while the van parked at the rear of Cobram Newsagency, the offenders hid behind some nearby bins.

While the delivery driver went to the rear of his van to load newspapers one of the offenders allegedly opened the door of the van and stole the driver's wallet, keys and a GPS from the vehicle.

Both men then ran away.

The incident was captured on CCTV footage with police later identifying the offenders.

They were both arrested and charged in relation to the incident.

Police are investigating two break-ins at separate addresses in Cobram on May 27.

The first occurred at Big Al's Kebabs on the corner of Gregory and Mookarii Sts.

The business was broken into and a cash register containing money was taken from the store.

The second burglary occurred at an address in Oak St, Cobram.

Offenders gained entry to the house via a window and rummaged through the property.

Anyone with information about either incident is urged to contact Cobram Police Station on 5871 1977.

Between 5 pm on May 27 and 8 am on May 28, unknown offenders smashed the rear passenger window of a vehicle parked in Gregory St, Cobram.

They then stole a Stihl chainsaw from inside the vehicle.

Anyone with information in relation to the incident is urged to contact Leading Senior Constable Warr at Cobram Police Station on 5871 1977.

Cobram police are investigating an incident which saw a rock thrown through the bedroom window of a house in Lisfarron Ave on May 29.

Police said the owner of the property was home at the time and heard the window smash from his lounge room.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Senior Constable Brunskill on 5871 1977.

Sometime between May 28 and May 29 offenders gained entry to an unlocked vehicle parked in Ivy St, Cobram.

The offenders then rummaged through the vehicle and stole $10 from the console.

Anyone with information can call Senior Constable Brunskill at the Cobram Police Station on 5871 1977.

About 5 am on May 30, unknown offenders gained entry to a large fruit packing shed on Campbell Rd in Cobram.

The offenders stole an Apple iPad and $300 before being disturbed by a dog on the premises and leaving.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Cobram Criminal Investigation Unit on 5871 1977.

Katamatite police are investigating the theft of some power tools from a property in the town.

Police said unknown offenders jumped the locked gate of the property on May 27 and entered the rear open shed where they stole several power tools.

Any information about the incident can be given to the Katamatite Police Station on 5865 1336.

Police were called to a burnt-out vehicle at the intersection of Tungamah Main Rd and Blair Rd in Tungamah on May 27.

The vehicle was completely extinguished upon police arrival despite no emergency services being called to the vehicle when it was alight.

A VIN number has been recovered from the remains of the vehicle and police are investigating.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact Tungamah Police Station on 5748 5508.