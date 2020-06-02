News

Shepparton rainfall remains steady

By James Bennett

Regular contributor Rene Martens snapped this image of the sun breaking through the dark clouds near Shepparton East.

1 of 1

Shepparton is on its way to beating its June average rainfall, according to data from the Bureau of Meteorology.

More than 15 mm has already fallen over the past two days, as we inch towards the 37.6 mm average.

Shepparton received 38 mm of rain in May, beating the 34.3 average thanks to two decent days near the end of the month.

Shepparton has also smashed its five-month average of 36.4 mm, with well-above-average rainfall in January and April bringing it to 47.1 mm.

Mooroopna and Tatura, on the other hand, both fell short of their May average rainfall.

Mooroopna had 38 mm of rain, falling about 5 mm short of its average, while Tatura has a little more rain at 38.8 mm for May.

Kyabram received 35 mm of rain for May after a dry ending to the month that produced just 1.4 mm in in the final 10 days.

This is 7.3 mm below Kyabram’s average for May.

But Kyabram is still well on track to reach its annual average rainfall of 450 mm with 315 mm already being recorded, including well-above-average falls in January (74 mm) and April (122 mm).

At the same time last year only 108 mm had been recorded for the first five months.

And June has got off to a wet start, with 7.6 mm falling in the early hours into Monday morning.

