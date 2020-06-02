Balmattum Hill reopens to the public

Now that COVID-19 restrictions are easing, it's time for Goulburn Valley residents to get back to enjoying nature.

One walking spot to try out is the Balmattum Hall Walking Track near Euroa.

The track has been closed since January due to a bushfire ripping through about 350 ha.

Since then, council has replaced 140 m of fencing, repaired the Rotary Rotunda and employed expert arborists to check the safety of the trees along the track.

Now, with COVID-19 restrictions easing, Strathbogie Shire will reopen the track in time for the June long weekend.

“We’re excited to be opening the Balmattum Hill Walking Track right before the long weekend,” Deputy Mayor John Mason said.

“We expect gates will be open by close of business on Friday, June 5.

“This walking track is one of our shire’s great attractions with people coming from across our region and beyond to enjoy the walk and views from the top.

“You may not know that during World War II soldiers physically trained by carrying rocks up the hill and they remain stacked along the track-side today.

“Across our beautiful shire we have almost 15 km of walking tracks for residents and visitors to enjoy. It’s most definitely one the things that makes our shire so special,” he said.