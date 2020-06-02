News

Soroptimists give generously for breast cancer patients

By Shepparton News

Donation for breast cancer patients: GV Health breast care nurse Melissa Gilmour with the 20 $100 pre-paid Visa cards which will be given to women being treated for breast cancer.

1 of 1

Soroptimist International of Shepparton Inc recently donated 20 $100 pre-paid Visa cards to the Goulburn Valley Health's Peter Copulos Cancer & Wellness Centre, to be distributed to women undergoing treatment for breast cancer.

GV Health's Goulburn Valley Area Mental Health Service divisional operations director Pam Ewart — who is also an active member of the local volunteer organisation — handed over the donation to GV Health breast care nurse Melissa Gilmour.

“These acts of kindness take a little bit of the pressure off,” Ms Gilmour said.

“The women can use these for groceries, fuel or even something special for themselves as most of their money is typically spent on things medically related.”

Soroptimist International of Shepparton Inc is celebrating its golden jubilee this year, marking 50 years of philanthropy across the region.

“We typically raise around $40 000 per year,” Ms Ewart said.

“We raise the funds through luncheons and garage sales and then distribute it throughout the community to women and children in need.”

Latest articles

Soccer

Leipzig stuff Cologne despite toy fans

Leipzig have maintained their push for a top-two finish in Germany’s Bundesliga by fighting back to win 4-2 at Cologne.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Utd, Liverpool stars in anti-racism stance

Liverpool players and Manchester United stars Marcus Rashford and Paul Pogba have taken a stance against racism in the wake of George Floyd’s death in the US.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Coutinho wants EPL return, claims agent

Brazil star Philippe Coutinho is keen to return to the EPL with Barcelona offering the midfielder to Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

News

Body found believed to be missing Shepparton man Simranjeet Bhullar

Police will prepare a report for the Coroner after a body was located on a rural property in Katamatite.

Liz Mellino
News

Man flown to Melbourne after tree falls on head in Tatura

A man suffered severe head injuries after a tree he was cutting down in Tatura on Monday fell on his head. Shepparton police confirmed the 33-year-old man was contracted to cut a tree down on Toolamba-Rushworth Rd when he was injured just before...

Liz Mellino
News

Teenager bailed following alleged dangerous driving pursuit through Shepparton

A teenager has been bailed despite a magistrate describing his behavior, which included being involved in an alleged police pursuit through Shepparton, as “outrageous” and “unbelievably dangerous”.

Liz Mellino