Soroptimists give generously for breast cancer patients

Soroptimists give generously for breast cancer patientsBy Shepparton News
Soroptimist International of Shepparton Inc recently donated 20 $100 pre-paid Visa cards to the Goulburn Valley Health's Peter Copulos Cancer & Wellness Centre, to be distributed to women undergoing treatment for breast cancer.
GV Health's Goulburn Valley Area Mental Health Service divisional operations director Pam Ewart — who is also an active member of the local volunteer organisation — handed over the donation to GV Health breast care nurse Melissa Gilmour.
“These acts of kindness take a little bit of the pressure off,” Ms Gilmour said.
“The women can use these for groceries, fuel or even something special for themselves as most of their money is typically spent on things medically related.”
Soroptimist International of Shepparton Inc is celebrating its golden jubilee this year, marking 50 years of philanthropy across the region.
“We typically raise around $40 000 per year,” Ms Ewart said.
“We raise the funds through luncheons and garage sales and then distribute it throughout the community to women and children in need.”