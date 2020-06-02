Soroptimists give generously for breast cancer patients

5370537724001

Soroptimist International of Shepparton Inc recently donated 20 $100 pre-paid Visa cards to the Goulburn Valley Health's Peter Copulos Cancer & Wellness Centre, to be distributed to women undergoing treatment for breast cancer.

GV Health's Goulburn Valley Area Mental Health Service divisional operations director Pam Ewart — who is also an active member of the local volunteer organisation — handed over the donation to GV Health breast care nurse Melissa Gilmour.