More time to register your pool and spa

By Morgan Dyer

The registration period for pools and spas has been extended.

Moira Shire residents will have more time to register their pools and spas after the Victorian Government decided to extend the deadline for enforced registrations.

Although the cost of $79 will remain the same, pool and spa owners will now have until Sunday, November 1 this year to register their family fun space. The previous deadline was on Monday, June 1.

The government said the extension was due to the impact of COVID-19 on families and higher workloads on councils.

Moira Shire Council’s municipal building surveyor Peter Phillips said he was pleased the deadline had been extended.

“There are currently between 1800 and 2000 pools and spas throughout the municipality and while this is state government legislation, council officers will be tasked to ensure that all affected property owners comply with the requirements with high monetary penalties for non-compliance,” he said.

Once registration is complete, the council will inform the pool owner of the date by which they must organise their first inspection and certification of their barrier. The deadline for owners to lodge their first barrier certification will also be extended.

In addition, owners must have a registered building surveyor or inspector certify the continuing compliance of their safety barrier every four years.

Owners who fail to register their pool or spa with their council by November 1, 2020, may face an on-the-spot fine of $330.

The government hopes that by charging people to register their pools it will help prevent child drownings.

For more information visit www.moira.vic.gov.au or call (03) 5871 9222.

