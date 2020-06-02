Kindergarten registration is now open

Although there's nearly three months until registrations close, now is the time for parents to sign up their young children for kindergarten in 2021.

Greater Shepparton City Council is advising parents that forms are available online.

The council said it acknowledged difficulties surrounding parents’ ability to visit kindergartens prior to registering due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Council's children and youth services acting manager Jackie Vibert said parents could visit the council's website to access information that could help them make a decision regarding kindergarten for their child.

“We also welcome any phone calls to talk through the process with parents and answer any questions they may have,” Ms Vibert said.

“It’s important to find a centre that offers a program that suits your family’s needs.

“While we try to accommodate requests for particular centres, this is not always possible, so if parents don't receive a place at the centre of their first preference they can accept a place at an alternative centre or wait and see if a space at their preferred centre becomes available.”

The council said the Victorian Government funded one year of kindergarten (the year before school) for each eligible child.

Kindergarten registrations for the Greater Shepparton area close on August 31, 2020, while pre-kindergarten for council services will close on September 30, 2020.

● For more information, phone the council on (03) 5832 9807 or visit council's website.