News

Kindergarten registration is now open

By James Bennett

Now's the time to start registering for next year's kindergarten programs.

1 of 1

Although there's nearly three months until registrations close, now is the time for parents to sign up their young children for kindergarten in 2021.

Greater Shepparton City Council is advising parents that forms are available online.

The council said it acknowledged difficulties surrounding parents’ ability to visit kindergartens prior to registering due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Council's children and youth services acting manager Jackie Vibert said parents could visit the council's website to access information that could help them make a decision regarding kindergarten for their child.

“We also welcome any phone calls to talk through the process with parents and answer any questions they may have,” Ms Vibert said.

“It’s important to find a centre that offers a program that suits your family’s needs.

“While we try to accommodate requests for particular centres, this is not always possible, so if parents don't receive a place at the centre of their first preference they can accept a place at an alternative centre or wait and see if a space at their preferred centre becomes available.”

The council said the Victorian Government funded one year of kindergarten (the year before school) for each eligible child.

Kindergarten registrations for the Greater Shepparton area close on August 31, 2020, while pre-kindergarten for council services will close on September 30, 2020.

● For more information, phone the council on (03) 5832 9807 or visit council's website.

Latest articles

Rugby

Hunt playing like a second grader: Carroll

Embattled St George Illawarra half Ben Hunt is facing the axe from the Dragons, according to straight-shooting former Test star Mark Carroll.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Massive job cuts as Rugby Aust rebuilds

Rugby Australia has announced it will shed 47 jobs from its 142-strong workforce for a saving of $5.5 million to find a way out of its current financial crisis.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Eels set club record with focus on defence

They’re known for their attacking flair, but Parramatta’s best defensive start to the season in history is the reason they’re atop the NRL’s ladder.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

News

Body found believed to be missing Shepparton man Simranjeet Bhullar

Police will prepare a report for the Coroner after a body was located on a rural property in Katamatite.

Liz Mellino
News

Man flown to Melbourne after tree falls on head in Tatura

A man suffered severe head injuries after a tree he was cutting down in Tatura on Monday fell on his head. Shepparton police confirmed the 33-year-old man was contracted to cut a tree down on Toolamba-Rushworth Rd when he was injured just before...

Liz Mellino
News

Shepparton fruit pickers face court following 2018 murder

Two Shepparton fruit pickers have faced a Melbourne court following the death of Tatura man Umit Ergun Bolat in 2018.

Shepparton News