Unwell locals delay seeing their doctor because of coronavirus concerns

Shepparton's unwell people have been putting off seeing their doctor or going to hospital because they fear catching coronavirus, resulting in poorer health and preventable illnesses.

Goulburn Valley Health clinical operations executive director Donna Sherringham said emergency department presentations had fallen from an average of 105 people per day to between 55 to 77 per day since the pandemic began - a decrease between about a quarter to a half

While the number has started to rise again, Ms Sherringham said she was concerned about the condition of some patients.

“Unfortunately we have recently seen examples of patients not accessing care early enough causing them to become more unwell, which has resulted in poorer health outcomes that could have been prevented,” she said.

“For example, if someone is experiencing chest pains and they delay receiving treatment then they risk permanent damage to their heart if there is a serious heart issue.”

She said some community members were concerned about the risk of catching coronavirus from a medical clinic or hospital, and this problem was reflected across Victorian hospitals, GP clinics, and community, mental and acute health services.

Shepparton Medical Clinic medical director Robert Campbell said appointments plunged by 60 per cent in March when coronavirus fears were high.

While the numbers have slowly picked up due to Telehealth, Dr Campbell said more people needed to see their doctor faster and in-person to prevent serious illness.

He said face-to-face consults were most important for people with new symptoms or existing chronic health conditions, such as diabetes and heart disease.

“There's still a way to go to ensure the patients who need to attend a doctor's appointment do,” he said.

“If you have any unusual symptoms, don't be frightened to go to your doctor.

“The earlier you present, the better the outcome will be.”

Dr Campbell said healthcare clinics had implemented a host of measures to keep the community safe from contracting the virus, and it was up to medical professionals to communicate this and rebuild trust with their patients.

Ms Sherringham said such measures were in place at all GV Health sites.

“All visitors entering GV Health must have their temperature taken before entering to determine if it is under 37.5 degrees and questions will also be asked to see if you have a current respiratory illness,” she said.

Social distancing markers and signage have been placed in all waiting areas, extra hand sanitiser is available, extra cleaning is undertaken, and face masks and protective clothing is provided for staff, and visitors when necessary.

Ms Sherringham encouraged anyone who was unwell to seek medical assistance and not delay treatment, and for the community to follow the advice from authorities, and practise good physical distancing and hygiene.