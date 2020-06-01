News

Council urged to fast track caravan park purchase

By John Lewis

As the completion of the new SAM building nears, council has been urged to fast-track purchase of land on which the Victoria Lake Caravan Park sits.

1 of 4

Council has been urged to fast track purchase of the Victoria Lake Caravan site to enable four-star tourist development.

2 of 4

Land on which the Victoria Lake Caravan Park sits needs to be purchased "sooner rather than later" as the opening of the new SAM building approaches.

3 of 4

Land on which the Victoria Lake Caravan Park sits needs to be purchased quickly to maximise the area's tourism potential says former mayor Geoff Dobson.

4 of 4

Greater Shepparton City Council has been urged to fast track the purchase of land to the south of Victoria Park Lake as the completion of the new Shepparton Art Museum approaches.

Victoria Lake Caravan Park currently occupies the site, which is crown land owned by the Department of Environment Water and Planning.

Council voted in 2018 to push ahead with plans to buy the site with the aim of securing a developer to enter a long-term lease and develop the area into four-star quality accommodation.

Former Shepparton mayor Geoff Dobson said the area was in danger of remaining a backwater without redevelopment, and added the imminent completion this year and opening of the new SAM facilities next year required more haste in the purchase process.

“The land needs to be acquired sooner rather than later to maximise its tourism potential, Mr Dobson said.

He said the department appeared to be "in no hurry" to assist council to develop the site.

“The result of that is that council cannot offer the site to restaurant, bar and tourist outlet developers or professional caravan park developers to transform the site into a ‘go-to’ precinct or expand the site for RV travellers, which has made Nagambie a first class tourist attraction,” Mr Dobson said.

Council's director infrastructure Phil Hoare confirmed council is in negotiation with DELWP to purchase the land with the aim of being able to offer a longer-term lease to potential developers.

“Part of the caravan park site is on crown land and because of that we are limited to a 21-year lease,” Mr Hoare said.

He said the purchase process required extensive legal documentation including a Bill of Parliament.

“We're probably four-sixths of the way to completion with DELWP, but it is a long process,” Mr Hoare said.

Mr Dobson said that council-owned land adjoining the caravan park on the western edge of the lake could also be developed and used as a camping site for large recreational (RV) vehicles.

He said the whole area had the potential to become a major tourist drawcard including a pedestrian bridge across the Broken River linking to the botanic gardens.

“All this means that as a community we must back council in its endeavours to take ownership of the caravan park as soon as possible,” Mr Dobson said.

Latest articles

News

Enrolments for KPMC learning centres to open on June 1

ENROLMENTS for Kyabram Municipal Preschool, Unwin St Preschool and Girgarre Community Kindergarten are set for June 1, with the application process to feature several changes as a result of COVID-19. All applications for the 2021 school year must be...

Jared Prestwidge
News

Deadline to register pools and spas pushed to November 1

THE Victorian Government has extended the deadline for enforced registrations for private pools and spas – but owners are still required to pay the one-off $79 fee. The initial deadline of June 1 has been pushed to Sunday, November 1. The...

Kyabram Free Press
News

Harley-Davidson up for grabs in Teen Challenge Victoria’s Freedom Raffle

TEEN Challenge Victoria’s Freedom Raffle is back on this August, where participants can go in the draw for the chance to win a trio of fantastic prizes, as well as assist those suffering from addiction. A 2020 Harley-Davidson Deluxe Softail is...

Jared Prestwidge

MOST POPULAR

News

Body found believed to be missing Shepparton man Simranjeet Bhullar

Police will prepare a report for the Coroner after a body was located on a rural property in Katamatite.

Liz Mellino
News

Man flown to Melbourne after tree falls on head in Tatura

A man suffered severe head injuries after a tree he was cutting down in Tatura on Monday fell on his head. Shepparton police confirmed the 33-year-old man was contracted to cut a tree down on Toolamba-Rushworth Rd when he was injured just before...

Liz Mellino
News

Shepparton fruit pickers face court following 2018 murder

Two Shepparton fruit pickers have faced a Melbourne court following the death of Tatura man Umit Ergun Bolat in 2018.

Shepparton News