Council distributes 60 economic grants

Council distributes 60 economic grantsBy James Bennett
Sixty businesses in Greater Shepparton have successfully secured funding from Greater Shepparton City Council as part of its Quick Response Grants.
The council said the grants were one of 21 measures that it implemented for stage one of its economic response to COVID-19.
The grants of up to $3000 aim to assist local small-to-medium businesses transition to e-commerce and online activity to continue to operate during COVID-19 restrictions.
The grants cover industries ranging from tourism and cafes to beauty therapy, professional services and retail.
The successful businesses used the grants to improve their e-commerce capabilities including website development, online sales and associated software, training and improved social media presence.
The Quick Response Grants scheme was initially allocated $120 000, however a further $50 000 has been allocated by council.
