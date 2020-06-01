Two Shepparton men arrested as part of Operation Safe Commute

Police have hailed Operation Safe Commute, an operation aimed at curbing criminal and antisocial behavior at train stations along the Shepparton and Seymour lines, a success.

The operation, which ran on Thursday, May 28 and Friday, May 29 saw two Shepparton men aged in their 20s arrested after they were allegedly located with drugs of dependence.

Both men were issued with cautions.

The operation saw Transit Safety Division, local uniform and plain clothes police teaming up with V/Line Authorised Officers to patrol trains and train stations along the two lines to tackle any illegal or inappropriate behavior.

Across the two days officers conducted 72 checks and issued a number of penalty notices against the Public Transport Safety Act.

These included two penalty notices for people consuming alcohol on a train and two for failing to provide a valid ticket.

The operation also saw a state-of-the art CCTV camera trailer set up at Shepparton Railway Station to boost policing efforts.

TSD Inspector Andrew Gustke said the division was committed to ensuring people felt safe when travelling on and around public transport across the state.

“We want to send the message that antisocial and criminal behaviour will absolutely not be tolerated,” he said.

“Everyone using public transport has the right to feel safe.”

● Victoria Police encourages anyone who experiences antisocial or criminal behaviour on or around public transport hubs to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or call ‘000’ in an emergency.

For non-urgent crime reporting, contact the Police Assistance Line on 131 444.