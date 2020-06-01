News

Two Shepparton men arrested as part of Operation Safe Commute

By Liz Mellino

Victoria Police Transit Safety Division Senior Constable Glenn McMah.

1 of 3

Victoria Police Transit Safety Division Senior Constables David O'Brien and Glenn McMah.

2 of 3

A police CCTV trailer set up at Shepparton Railway Station as part of Operation Safe Commute.

3 of 3

Police have hailed Operation Safe Commute, an operation aimed at curbing criminal and antisocial behavior at train stations along the Shepparton and Seymour lines, a success.

The operation, which ran on Thursday, May 28 and Friday, May 29 saw two Shepparton men aged in their 20s arrested after they were allegedly located with drugs of dependence.

Both men were issued with cautions.

The operation saw Transit Safety Division, local uniform and plain clothes police teaming up with V/Line Authorised Officers to patrol trains and train stations along the two lines to tackle any illegal or inappropriate behavior.

Across the two days officers conducted 72 checks and issued a number of penalty notices against the Public Transport Safety Act.

These included two penalty notices for people consuming alcohol on a train and two for failing to provide a valid ticket.

The operation also saw a state-of-the art CCTV camera trailer set up at Shepparton Railway Station to boost policing efforts.

TSD Inspector Andrew Gustke said the division was committed to ensuring people felt safe when travelling on and around public transport across the state.

“We want to send the message that antisocial and criminal behaviour will absolutely not be tolerated,” he said.

“Everyone using public transport has the right to feel safe.”

● Victoria Police encourages anyone who experiences antisocial or criminal behaviour on or around public transport hubs to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or call ‘000’ in an emergency.

For non-urgent crime reporting, contact the Police Assistance Line on 131 444.

Latest articles

Finance

Qantas denies influence on rival carrier

Qantas says there has been no effect on competition from its stake in competitor Alliance Aviation, despite the consumer watchdog investigating.

AAP Newswire
Finance

PayPal signups tripled amid lockdown

PayPal Australia says it processed its highest number of transactions and the largest total value of payments ever in April.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Monadelphous wins $150m in mining deals

Western Australian engineering group Monadelphous has claimed $150 million in contracts from companies including BHP, Fortescue Metals and Rio Tinto.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

News

Body found believed to be missing Shepparton man Simranjeet Bhullar

Police will prepare a report for the Coroner after a body was located on a rural property in Katamatite.

Liz Mellino
News

Thousands of Shepparton locals entitled to unclaimed cash

More than 7 000 people living in Greater Shepparton and wider region might be able to get their hands on some cash — but they might have no idea they’re entitled to it.

James Bennett
News

Man flown to Melbourne after tree falls on head in Tatura

A man suffered severe head injuries after a tree he was cutting down in Tatura on Monday fell on his head. Shepparton police confirmed the 33-year-old man was contracted to cut a tree down on Toolamba-Rushworth Rd when he was injured just before...

Liz Mellino