Driver loses control and collides with traffic light in Shepparton

A man was lucky to escape without injury after his car collided with a traffic light outside the Goulburn Valley Hotel in High St, Shepparton, last week.

Tatura police Sergeant Darryl Phillips said the vehicle, a silver Holden Commodore, caught his attention in Wyndham St, Shepparton, about 9 pm on Wednesday night.

Sgt Phillips alleged the vehicle side-swiped a car near the intersection of High St before he activated the blue and red lights on his police vehicle, signalling for the Commodore to pull over, but it continued on.

Sgt Phillips said shortly afterwards he saw that the vehicle had come to a stop resting against a traffic light and a front pillar of the GV Hotel.

“He was trapped in the car and couldn't get out,” Sgt Phillips said.

The driver, a 20-year-old Shepparton man, was arrested and charged with dangerous driving while being pursued by police, possession of a drug of dependence, failing to stop at the scene of an accident, driving outside the conditions of his learner's permit, having an unregistered vehicle and disobeying a red light.

He was bailed to appear at the Shepparton Magistrates’ Court in September.

Sgt Phillips said Greater Shepparton City Council was notified of the damage to the building, with a structural engineer called to inspect it.

VicRoads also attended the scene and replaced the traffic light.

● Anyone who witnessed the incident is urged to contact First Constable Stievano at the Shepparton police station on 5820 5777.

Alternatively a confidential report can be made via Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.