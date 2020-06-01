News

Driver loses control and collides with traffic light in Shepparton

By Liz Mellino

A man has been charged with various offences after his car collided with a traffic light in Shepparton.

1 of 1

A man was lucky to escape without injury after his car collided with a traffic light outside the Goulburn Valley Hotel in High St, Shepparton, last week.

Tatura police Sergeant Darryl Phillips said the vehicle, a silver Holden Commodore, caught his attention in Wyndham St, Shepparton, about 9 pm on Wednesday night.

Sgt Phillips alleged the vehicle side-swiped a car near the intersection of High St before he activated the blue and red lights on his police vehicle, signalling for the Commodore to pull over, but it continued on.

Sgt Phillips said shortly afterwards he saw that the vehicle had come to a stop resting against a traffic light and a front pillar of the GV Hotel.

“He was trapped in the car and couldn't get out,” Sgt Phillips said.

The driver, a 20-year-old Shepparton man, was arrested and charged with dangerous driving while being pursued by police, possession of a drug of dependence, failing to stop at the scene of an accident, driving outside the conditions of his learner's permit, having an unregistered vehicle and disobeying a red light.

He was bailed to appear at the Shepparton Magistrates’ Court in September.

Sgt Phillips said Greater Shepparton City Council was notified of the damage to the building, with a structural engineer called to inspect it.

VicRoads also attended the scene and replaced the traffic light.

● Anyone who witnessed the incident is urged to contact First Constable Stievano at the Shepparton police station on 5820 5777.

Alternatively a confidential report can be made via Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Latest articles

Finance

Qantas denies influence on rival carrier

Qantas says there has been no effect on competition from its stake in competitor Alliance Aviation, despite the consumer watchdog investigating.

AAP Newswire
Finance

PayPal signups tripled amid lockdown

PayPal Australia says it processed its highest number of transactions and the largest total value of payments ever in April.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Monadelphous wins $150m in mining deals

Western Australian engineering group Monadelphous has claimed $150 million in contracts from companies including BHP, Fortescue Metals and Rio Tinto.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

News

Body found believed to be missing Shepparton man Simranjeet Bhullar

Police will prepare a report for the Coroner after a body was located on a rural property in Katamatite.

Liz Mellino
News

Thousands of Shepparton locals entitled to unclaimed cash

More than 7 000 people living in Greater Shepparton and wider region might be able to get their hands on some cash — but they might have no idea they’re entitled to it.

James Bennett
News

Man flown to Melbourne after tree falls on head in Tatura

A man suffered severe head injuries after a tree he was cutting down in Tatura on Monday fell on his head. Shepparton police confirmed the 33-year-old man was contracted to cut a tree down on Toolamba-Rushworth Rd when he was injured just before...

Liz Mellino