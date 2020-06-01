Sign up for the Team Get Mooving challenge

Get off the couch and away from the computer because the Team Get Mooving challenge starts today.

As COVID-19 restrictions continue to relax, it's now easier to increase outdoor exercise.

The challenge encourages individuals to engage in healthy habits and incorporate active travel into their daily routines, with a goal of 10 000 steps per day.

Participants are encouraged to keep track of their steps through an activity tracker, app or smartwatch.

It might just mean a couple of laps around Shepparton's Victoria Park Lake to help achieve the daily goal.

“This year’s challenge is about being together, even when we’re apart. Aiming for 30 minutes of physical activity per day, participants are encouraged to walk, run or cycle to help them meet the challenge goals,” Greater Shepparton City Council's community director Kaye Thomson said.

“Prizes are available for individual and team entries, as well as schools, sports clubs and workplaces, based on the number of steps allocated to them.”

The challenge ends on Monday, June 29, 2020.

For more information, phone the council’s Healthy Communities Team on (03) 5832 9431 or email [email protected]