Which cafes, restaurants and pubs are reopening for dine-in?

Get ready for a night out, because cafes, restaurants and pubs across the region are able to reopen for seated customers from Monday.

But venues have to adhere to a number of Victorian Government guidelines before serving dine-in.

These include allowing a maximum of 20 people per enclosed space (not including staff), and enforcing a density quotient of one person per four square metres of floor space.

Tables must be spaced at least 1.5 m apart, can seat no more than six, and set seating times have been recommended.

Certain signage must be displayed, hygiene and cleaning measures implemented and a contact book of all visitors has to be recorded to help with contact tracing if necessary.

Staff have also been encouraged to complete online coronavirus training, available from June 1.

Alcohol can only be served with a meal, and takeaway venues that do not provide table service are not allowed to open their dine-in areas yet.

Here is a list of Shepparton and district restaurants that will be opening for dine-in:

Aangan

Shepparton

Opens: Monday, June 8

Details: There will be a time limit on dine-in

Bookings: Essential on (03) 4812 2995

The Aussie

Shepparton

Opens: Monday, June 1

Details: Lunch from 12 pm to 3 pm, and two sittings for dinner from 6 pm and 8 pm. There will be three separate areas with 20 in each.

Bookings: Book ahead on (03) 5821 4011

Bank Street Wood Fired Pizza & Gardens

Avenel

Opens: Friday, June 5

Details: Two sittings for lunch at 12 pm and 1.30 pm, and for dinner at 5.30 pm and 7.30 pm. Takeaway available from Thursday to Sunday. No dine-in on Thursdays.

Bookings: Essential, by phone (03) 5796 2522

Belcibo & Co

Shepparton

Opens: Wednesday, June 3

Details: Open Wednesday to Thursday, 8 am to 3 pm, and Friday, 8 am to 8 pm. Two sittings at dinner at 5.30 pm and 7.30 pm.

Bookings: Essential on 0411 878 378

Bicaro's Ristorante

Shepparton

Opens: Monday, June 1

Details: Monday to Friday from 5 pm till 9.30 pm, and closed for the Queen's Birthday long weekend from Saturday, June 6 to Monday, June 8. Two sittings from 5.30 pm to 7 pm and 7.30 pm to 9 pm.

Bookings: Essential on (03) 5831 8880

Bill & Beat's

Mooroopna

Opens: Monday, June 1

Details: Monday to Friday from 7 am to 3 pm, and Saturday and Sunday from 8 am to 3 pm.

Bookings: It's advised to book ahead on (03) 5825 3695

The Butter Factory Cafe

Shepparton

Opens: Monday, June 1

Details: Seating limited to 20 people inside and 20 people outside. Kitchen open daily from 6 am to 2 pm for dine-in and takeaway. Sittings limited to 90 minutes.

Bookings: Accepting walk-ins, but booking ahead is recommended on (03) 5858 4180

The Carrington

Shepparton

Opens: Monday, June 1

Details: Breakfast from 7 am to 10 am and dinner from 6 pm to 9 pm, Monday to Saturday.

Bookings: Preferred on (03) 5821 3355

Casablanca Pizza and Pasta

Shepparton

Opens: Monday, June 22

Bookings: Bookings now being accepted on (03) 5821 1115 or via Facebook

Cellar 47

Shepparton

Opens: Tuesday, June 2

Details: Two timed seated bookings available from 6 pm and from 7.45 pm. Takeaway and delivery still available.

Bookings: Essential on (03) 5831 1882

The Deck

Shepparton

Opens: Wednesday, June 10

Details: Seating times from 5 pm until 1 am, Wednesday to Sunday.

Bookings: Essential on (03) 5821 9986

Degani

Riverside Plaza, Kialla

Opens: Monday, June 1

Bookings: Recommended on (03) 5823 5630

Eagles and Birdies Bistro

Mooroopna Golf Club, Mooroopna

Opens: Thursday, June 4

Details: Thursday to Saturday dinner sittings at 5.30 pm, 6.30 pm and 7.30 pm. Sunday lunch sittings at 12 pm and 1 pm. Limited menu available.

Bookings: Essential on 0478 762 110

Eastbank Cafe

Shepparton

Opens: Monday, June 1

Details: Opening 8.15 am to 2 pm. Mainly no bookings, first in best dressed. Still offering takeaway and pre-ordered meals.

Bookings: Not taking bookings, unless it is for a group. For more information, phone (03) 5832 9529

Enzo's Burgers

Shepparton

Opens: Monday, June 1

Details: Dine-in, takeaway and delivery.

Bookings: Walk-ins welcome, but bookings can be made on (03) 5891 2488.

Europa Deli Cafe

Shepparton

Opens: Monday, June 1

Details: Opening for 20 people for coffee and lunch with four people to a table. Monday to Friday, 7.30 am to 5 pm, Saturday 7.30 am to 2.30 pm, and Sunday 8.30 am to 2.30 pm.

Bookings: No bookings required. For more information, phone (03) 5831 3109

The Food Store

Shepparton

Opens: Wednesday, June 3 for breakfast and lunch and Thursday, June 4 for pizza

Details: Breakfast from 7.30 am, lunch from 11.30 am, and pizza from 5 pm. Days of trade will be Monday to Saturday, remaining closed on Sunday for the time being. Private spaces will be available for four to 20 guests in the daytime, and larger numbers will hopefully be accommodated following further lifting of restrictions. Takeaway will continue.

Bookings: Available at thetellercollective.com

Group and private room bookings can contact Ingrid via email at [email protected] or by phone on 0431 171 405

Gino's Pasta and Pizza

Shepparton

Opens: Monday, June 1

Bookings: Over the phone on (03) 5831 5822 or via Facebook

Gladstone Hotel

Dookie

Opens: Tuesday, June 2

Details: Tuesday to Sunday lunch from 12 pm to 2.30 pm and dinner from 6 pm to 8.30 pm.

Bookings: Essential on (03) 5828 6237

GV Hotel

Shepparton

Opens: Monday, June 1

Details: Seating 20 people in the bistro and 20 in the main bar. Still offering drive-through takeaway meals.

Bookings: Accepting walk-ins, but bookings will be favoured, on (03) 5821 9822

Lalas Lunchbar

Shepparton

Opens: Monday, June 1

Bookings: Not required. For more information, phone 0413 664 677

Lemon Tree Cafe

Shepparton

Opens: Monday, June 1

Bookings: Preferred on (03) 5822 2300 for small and large groups, but walk-ins are also welcome

Little Lipari

Shepparton

Opens: Monday, June 1

Details: Dine-in and takeaway available.

Bookings: Recommended on 0407 501 497

Lutfiyes Shish Kebab

Shepparton

Opens: Monday, June 1

Bookings: Recommended on 0413 897 209

Mario's Pizza and Pasta

Mooroopna

Opens: Monday, June 1

Details: Seating under 20 people. Pick-ups and deliveries continuing.

Bookings: Available on (03) 5821 4402.

Mooroopna Pizzeria

Mooroopna

Opens: Monday, June 1

Bookings: Recommended on (03) 5825 5003, but not necessary

Mustafa's Kebabs and Mustafa's Gozleme

Shepparton

Opens: Monday, June 1

Details: All locations open for dine-in.

Bookings: For Mustafa's Kebabs, phone (03) 5831 5799. For Mustafa's Gozleme, phone (03) 5832 6016

Noble Monks

Shepparton

Opens: Tuesday, June 2

Bookings: Available on (03) 5831 1607

Nourish

Shepparton

Opens: Tuesday, June 9

Details: From Tuesday to Saturday.

Bookings: Not required. For more information, phone (03) 5831 7259

Overlander Hotel

Shepparton

Opens: Monday, June 1

Details: Lunch and dinner available in the bistro and bar. Brand new menu starting from Monday. Lunchtime deliveries and pick-ups for lunch and dinner still available.

Bookings: Essential on (03) 5821 5622

Parklake Restaurant

Shepparton

Opens: Tuesday, June 2

Details: Dine-in from Monday to Sunday, breakfast 7 am to 10.30 am, lunch 11.30 am to 2.30 pm, and dinner from 5.30 pm to 8 pm.

Bookings: Encouraged on (03) 5821 5822

Peppermill Inn

Kialla

Opens: Monday, June 1

Details: Lunch from 12 pm to 2 pm, and dinner from 5.30 pm to 8.30pm, but times are subject to change. Takeaway available from 5 pm to 8 pm. Specialty nights are unavailable until further notice. Kids playground closed until further notice.

Bookings: Essential on (03) 5823 1800

Shepparton Brewery

Shepparton

Opens: Friday, June 5

Details: Opening Friday, 12 pm to 10 pm, Saturday 8 am-10 pm and Sunday 8 am-3 pm. Breakfast has been introduced on weekends. Will introduce more hours as restrictions lift.

Bookings: Booking suggested to be made ASAP on (03) 5821 9776 or via Facebook

Sherbourne Terrace Hotel

Shepparton

Opens: Monday, June 1

Details: Opening for lunch from 11.30 am to 2.30 pm and for dinner from 5.30 pm to 9 pm. Six rooms available with 20 per room and will offer two sittings. Delivery is still available seven days per week.

Bookings: Preferred on (03) 5825 6378 or (03) 5821 4977

Stanley's Cafe

Shepparton

Opens: Monday, June 1

Details: Dine-in and takeaway available Monday to Friday from 7 am to 4 pm, and Saturday from 8 am to 3 pm.

Bookings: Not essential, but available on 0412 432 989

Stellar Coffee

Shepparton

Opens: Monday, June 22

Details: Continuing to focus on coffee and takeaway food, with minimal seating available until June 22.

Bookings: No bookings. For more information, phone (03) 5821 4200

The Teller Restaurant

Shepparton

Opens: Tuesday, June 2

Details: Space will be limited and bookings are strongly recommended. Offering an early and late sitting: 5.30 pm/6 pm and 7.30 pm/8 pm) from Tuesday to Saturday. Private spaces will be available for four to 20 guests at night time, and larger numbers will hopefully be accommodated following further lifting of restrictions. Takeaway available.

Bookings: Available through thetellercollective.com

Group and private room bookings are asked to contact Ingrid via email at [email protected] or by phoning 0431 171 405

Terminus Hotel

Shepparton

Opens: Monday, June 22

Details: Opening for 50 guests per area later in June, but takeaway service from the drive-through bottle shop will remain open six days per week from 5 pm.

Bookings: Available on (03) 5821 2147

Thai Orchid

Shepparton

Opens: Tuesday, June 2

Details: Drive-up pick-up takeaway will continue when dine-in reopens.

Bookings: Recommended on (03) 5831 3477

The Wunghnu Tavern

Wunghnu

Opens: Wednesday, June 3

Details: Wednesday to Friday for dinner, and Sunday for lunch.

Bookings: Essential on (03) 5862 2965