What have we learnt during lockdown?

From new skills to life lessons - as restrictions begin to ease, locals are reflecting on this crazy time in history.

We asked you, what have you learnt during your time in isolation?

Annabel Thomas: "To stop sweating the small stuff and appreciate the freedoms we too often take for granted.”

Prue Peters: "I've learnt that I'm not complete without my camera!”

Amy DePaola: "I have learnt the true importance of strong leadership, the value in giving voice to those who are qualified and the rewards of a united effort. I feel fortunate to live in a country and community where this is evident.”

Sophie de Wys: "I learnt how to do brow lamination, it gave me time to learn a new treatment for my beauty business.”

Betul Tuna: "I have learnt to slow down and appreciate the little things in life.”

Mark DePaola: "I’ve learnt the power of a community working together to create a better future for us all. I’ve learnt the ability to concentrate on positives during times of inconvenience. I’ve learnt that in times of crisis most people go to great effort to help those in need.”

Rosemary Drewitt: "That I can’t cut my own toenails, I need a podiatrist."

Nell Ryan: "I have learnt to appreciate the little interactions we have with people on a daily basis and to remember to take the opportunity to spend time with friends and family."

Heather Sloan: "I have learnt the words to all Celtic Thunder songs and they have made me feel happy everyday."

Anthony Pungitore: "Absolutely nothing. Well except that the community doesn’t give a damn about the rest of the community. I learnt this that time I went to the supermarket and saw all the shelves were completely bare. They took everything, only left the crap behind. That’s what I learnt."

Sheree Jones: "I have learnt that if I don’t go out and grab a bite to eat and a coffee while down the street I can save a lot of money! Can’t believe the extra money saved while isolating!"

Liz D'Elia: "That family is everything."

Jane O'Reilly: "The government and media press conferences need better sound equipment so everyone can hear the questions being asked by journos instead of just the answers."

Katie Jones: "How much you can miss a simple thing like taking the kids to a park!"

Scott Keating: "I have learnt we live in an awesome community where so many people look out for and help others. This time has also exposed me in a few areas of my life that I thought I was doing a bit better. So I’ve taken the time to work on these areas, change limiting beliefs and learn and implement new and better strategies."