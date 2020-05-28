News

What have we learnt during lockdown?

By Jessica Ball

Betul Tuna.

1 of 3

Nell Ryan.

2 of 3

Prue Peters.

3 of 3

From new skills to life lessons - as restrictions begin to ease, locals are reflecting on this crazy time in history.

We asked you, what have you learnt during your time in isolation?

Annabel Thomas: "To stop sweating the small stuff and appreciate the freedoms we too often take for granted.”

Prue Peters: "I've learnt that I'm not complete without my camera!”

Amy DePaola: "I have learnt the true importance of strong leadership, the value in giving voice to those who are qualified and the rewards of a united effort. I feel fortunate to live in a country and community where this is evident.”

Sophie de Wys: "I learnt how to do brow lamination, it gave me time to learn a new treatment for my beauty business.”

Betul Tuna: "I have learnt to slow down and appreciate the little things in life.”

Mark DePaola: "I’ve learnt the power of a community working together to create a better future for us all. I’ve learnt the ability to concentrate on positives during times of inconvenience. I’ve learnt that in times of crisis most people go to great effort to help those in need.”

Rosemary Drewitt: "That I can’t cut my own toenails, I need a podiatrist."

Nell Ryan: "I have learnt to appreciate the little interactions we have with people on a daily basis and to remember to take the opportunity to spend time with friends and family."

Heather Sloan: "I have learnt the words to all Celtic Thunder songs and they have made me feel happy everyday."

Anthony Pungitore: "Absolutely nothing. Well except that the community doesn’t give a damn about the rest of the community. I learnt this that time I went to the supermarket and saw all the shelves were completely bare. They took everything, only left the crap behind. That’s what I learnt."

Sheree Jones: "I have learnt that if I don’t go out and grab a bite to eat and a coffee while down the street I can save a lot of money! Can’t believe the extra money saved while isolating!"

Liz D'Elia: "That family is everything."

Jane O'Reilly: "The government and media press conferences need better sound equipment so everyone can hear the questions being asked by journos instead of just the answers."

Katie Jones: "How much you can miss a simple thing like taking the kids to a park!"

Scott Keating: "I have learnt we live in an awesome community where so many people look out for and help others. This time has also exposed me in a few areas of my life that I thought I was doing a bit better. So I’ve taken the time to work on these areas, change limiting beliefs and learn and implement new and better strategies."

Latest articles

News

Gamer’s Resort reopening for Shepparton’s gamers

While some may associate gaming with being anti-social, Shepparton’s Ben Ladson is proving that wrong with Gamer’s Resort. Since taking over and renaming the store in Maude St, Shepparton, about a year ago, it has continued to be...

Madi Chwasta
News

When Harry met Sally ... a perfect friendship was made

When Harry (a spaniel) met Sally (a kelpie-Jack Russell cross) ... they became the best of friends. While the pair was named after the characters played by Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal in the 1989 romantic comedy film When Harry Met Sally, Avenel...

Madi Chwasta
News

Mooroopna film and theatre technician’s big-time work takes a back seat to the small stuff thanks to COVID-19

She’s even created a monster for a Guy Sebastian music video — Let Me Drink

Spencer Fowler Steen

MOST POPULAR

News

Man fighting for life following Causeway collision

A Shepparton man was flown to hospital following a serious collision on the Peter Ross Edwards Causeway yesterday night.

Liz Mellino
News

Body found believed to be missing Shepparton man Simranjeet Bhullar

Police will prepare a report for the Coroner after a body was located on a rural property in Katamatite.

Liz Mellino
News

Target announces which stores will close

Shepparton’s Target store will be one the few left across Australia, as retail giant Wesfarmers announced they would close and convert more than 100 stores across the country this morning. Although the Shepparton store survived the cuts, Target’s...

Morgan Dyer