News

Time running out for changes to Maude St Mall redevelopment

By Spencer Fowler Steen

Time constraints: Shepparton Chamber of Commerce's widely endorsed Shepparton Maude St Mall redevelopment plan could be delayed by council elections.

1 of 1

Shepparton Chamber of Commerce president John Anderson says there is limited time to change Shepparton's Maude St mall redevelopment plan before Greater Shepparton City Council goes into election mode.

Mr Anderson said if the chamber's proposed changes were not decided on during the council's July meeting at the latest, the council would not be in a position to make big financial decisions on the mall before elections in October.

“If it’s delayed too many months, there's a period of time where they go into caretaker mode before elections where they shouldn't make expensive decisions,” he said.

“If it’s left until August or September, they’d be in caretaker mode.

“Once you have a new council, they need to be trained and have time to sift through the relevant information which would delay an outcome for the mall further.”

The council is currently part way through a mall design contract with contractor Group GSA.

Council chief executive officer Peter Harriott said the aim of the contract was to have a detailed design completed by September.

“There has been a good interest in the latest round of Maude Street Mall consultation,” he said.

“The Maude Street Mall continues to attract different views on how to proceed.

“Council is currently considering the merits of all the submissions and will receive a report on the consultation outcome and recommendations for progressing to the next stage as soon as possible.”

A majority of traders in the Maude St Mall precinct and surrounds support the chamber's proposal, which includes a community hub under the Telstra tower, slow-moving traffic and no removal of trees.

It is widely accepted by traders that the chamber's plan addresses key concerns about the council-endorsed GSA plan, which include avoiding the destruction of existing trees, the unsafe exit of traffic past the cinema in Stewart St and a sterile parking area at the High St end of the mall.

Mr Anderson said he hoped the same council who moved the Option 4 design would move chamber's proposed changes for the sake of the climate emergency, safety and the inclusion of a community hub.

“If Shepparton can get this right, other communities will be looking at what they can do with revitalizing areas,” he said.

“They'll be looking at us as a model.”

Latest articles

News

Ian recognised with prestigious award

Allegro Theatre Company stalwart Ian Reid has been recognised for his tireless volunteer work at the APT (Amateur Performance Theatre) 2020 awards recently. Local Allegro Theatre Company had two nominations in the count, one for Best Play Production...

Yarrawonga Chronicle
News

Consistency is the key

Nationals Member for Ovens Valley Tim McCurdy has called for consistency for our cross-border communities after NSW was made aware of various business reopenings more than a week before Victoria. Mr McCurdy last week said the lack of a timeline...

Yarrawonga Chronicle
News

All-Abilities park progressing

The All-Abilities Adventure Playground committee met on site with the successful tenderer for the project Enviro Culture Services last Wednesday for an update of the project. Committee members liked what they heard from Enviro Culture Services...

Robert Muir

MOST POPULAR

News

Man fighting for life following Causeway collision

A Shepparton man was flown to hospital following a serious collision on the Peter Ross Edwards Causeway yesterday night.

Liz Mellino
News

Body found believed to be missing Shepparton man Simranjeet Bhullar

Police will prepare a report for the Coroner after a body was located on a rural property in Katamatite.

Liz Mellino
News

Target announces which stores will close

Shepparton’s Target store will be one the few left across Australia, as retail giant Wesfarmers announced they would close and convert more than 100 stores across the country this morning. Although the Shepparton store survived the cuts, Target’s...

Morgan Dyer