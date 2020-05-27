News

Steps to reduce bill spike shock

By Morgan Dyer

Shepparton's Salvation Army have increased their welfare service hours to help with the expected demand of the effects of COVID-19 and winter on locals.

With more people at home more often due to COVID-19, households across the region are bracing for a spike in the price of their bills. However, help is at hand.

Victorian Energy and Water Ombudsman Cynthia Gebert said there were a range of steps people could take to prepare for the likelihood of higher bills.

“We know that being at home throughout the pandemic is leading to increased use of energy and water and that this will likely contribute to higher bills,” Ms Gebert said.

“Increased use of everyday items such as computers, TVs, ovens etc will contribute somewhat to higher bills, however the key contributor will be increased use of heaters, particularly as colder weather hits,” she said.

Ms Gebert said people should reduce their use of unnecessary appliances and engage with their energy retailer.

“You are entitled to access a payment plan so you can manage your costs up front,” Ms Gebert said.

“If you think you will experience difficulties paying your bill you are also entitled to access energy efficiency advice, advice on whether you are on the best tariff for you, and you can place debt on hold.

“If you’re receiving this assistance, you can’t be disconnected or be pursued for debt,” she said.

Shepparton's Salvation Army is also preparing to see an influx of people in need of help this winter and has extended its welfare assistance opening hours.

Captain Karyn Wishart said anyone experiencing financial difficulty should contact the welfare service for help.

“By booking an appointment they can come and have a chat to us about what's going on, how we can assist them and how they can move forward,” Ms Wishart said.

“We have financial councillors that can open doors of options that ordinary people just don’t generally know about.

“From food assistance to a broader issue, we can pinpoint what your needs are,” she said.

For more information or to seek help phone the Shepparton Salvation Army on (03) 5820 8000.

