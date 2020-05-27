Strathboogie Shire Council waive fees for businesses

Businesses in the Strathbogie Shire have welcomed the local council's move to waive registered premises fees in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a bid to help reduce the strain felt by businesses, Strathbogie Shire Council decided to suspend the fees for the remainder of the year and for throughout 2021.

Strathbogie Shire Mayor Amanda McClaren said the council recognised the effect the pandemic had on local businesses.

“So many businesses have been forced to either close or adjust their business model in this time of crisis and I know both myself and my fellow councillors have been told of the financial pain our businesses are going through,” Cr McClaren said.

“We have recognised this in our 2020-21 council budget, currently out for community consultation, where we have proposed up to $320 000 of financial relief for businesses.”

Mawson’s Bakery Café owner Gayle Mawson said the café's turnover had dropped by 60 per cent since the pandemic began.

“This is just fantastic, and we really appreciate the help, this will give us a $500 reprieve each year,” Mrs Mawson said.

“It is great council is looking after the businesses because everyone is just winging it right now and we don’t know what is ahead with this pandemic.”

Mrs Mawson said the business had adapted to the situation by launching online orders and deliveries to try to keep afloat.

“Because people can’t travel, we don’t have travellers coming off the highway and we are relying on locals for all our business,” Ms Mawson said.

The council has also extended rate installment due dates and suspended new interest on overdue accounts for the period from April 1, 2020 to September 30, 2020.