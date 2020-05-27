Local optometrist warns of surge in digital eye strain due to COVID-19

A Shepparton optometrist is warning locals to limit their screen time, predicting a surge in digital eye strain for adults and children in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Although restrictions are gradually lifting, Specsavers Shepparton optometrist Chris Mouser said locals who experienced frequent symptoms of digital eye-strain prior to COVID-19 would only see an increase.

“Everyone is spending more time on screens at the moment under COVID-19 restrictions, using computers and smart phones constantly for work and pleasure,” he said.

“If you're going from remote working or studying to a Zoom hangout with friends or family to a marathon session of Netflix, your overall time spent in front of a screen may add up to 10 hours or more a day.

“Our eyes aren’t meant to be fixed on a single object that long and it’s likely to have a negative effect on our eye health.”

Digital eye strain can cause dry or irritated eyes and lead to blurred vision, difficulty focusing, sensitivity to light, eye fatigue, headaches, and difficulty reading small print.

Mr Mouser said simply drinking more water, blinking more often, and giving your eyes a break by looking up from your screen regularly, could combat the effects.

He cautioned the risks could be even greater for children.

“I understand how strong the pull of digital screens is for children,” Mr Mouser said.

“I also know that the way children learn and play is drastically changing as technology becomes increasingly incorporated into everyday life, especially during COVID-19.

“But vision and eye health can have a major impact on a child's development — not just on their education but on sports and social interactions as well.”

The optometrist said staring at screens and staying indoors for stretches of time could increase the risk of a child becoming short-sighted — meaning their eyes focus well on close objects, while more distant objects appear blurred.

“Throughout primary school, children's eyes are still developing so it's vitally important children are getting up and moving about throughout the day,” he said.

“They need to be spending time playing outside or engaging in activities where their eyes are not fixed on something close to them.”