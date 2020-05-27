News

Council elections are going ahead in October

By James Bennett

Greater Shepparton City Council ratepayers will have to submit postal votes for the October local government elections.

1 of 1

Greater Shepparton ratepayers will still go to the polls this October, with both council and the Victorian Government confirming local government elections will be conducted by postal ballot.

On October 24, Greater Shepparton residents will have the opportunity to have their say on council's future.

“Victorians have the right to a democratic say on who represents them at all levels of government,” Local Government Minister Adem Somyurek said.

“By making every vote a postal vote, we’re ensuring this vital democratic process is conducted in a safe manner that also allows for the participation of more voters.”

In a statement from council, it said it was preparing for information sessions, including the first on July 29 for potential candidates.

“Greater Shepparton City Council has consistently chosen to undertake local government elections through postal voting,” a spokesperson said.

“The decision by the Victorian Government to conduct all elections by postal voting has no impact on our local government area, as this has been our preferred method over previous elections.”

Council said in a statement it planned to have further sessions for candidates but it had hit a logistical roadblock due to COVID-19.

Council is following the same tune as the government by pushing for more women to stand as candidates. Four of the nine elected Greater Shepparton City Council officials are women.

It will be running a Local Women Leading Change workshop on August 27.

The Victorian Government has allocated $50 000 across the state to encourage more women to run for council, on top of $87 000 already invested to increase overall diversity among councillors.

NSW local government elections have been postponed until next year, meaning all councillors will serve five-year terms.

Latest articles

Education

School term an ‘experiment’, says local principal as children return to school after COVID-19 shutdowns

Schools are starting back, kids are learning to tie their shoelaces again, and teachers are reflecting on what they have learnt in the past two months. For most schools, the return yesterday was limited – only Prep to Year 2, and years 11 and...

Daneka Hill
News

Respiratory clinic open for business

To make an appointment, phone 5821 9655 or visit www. princessparkclinic. com. au

James Bennett
News

Kialla tyre business targeted by thieves

A Kialla tyre business was targeted by thieves in the early hours of Monday morning. Between 6.30 am and 7.20 am, an unknown offender entered the yard of Harry’s Tyre Centre along the Goulburn Valley Hwy in Kialla and removed the...

Liz Mellino

MOST POPULAR

News

Man fighting for life following Causeway collision

A Shepparton man was flown to hospital following a serious collision on the Peter Ross Edwards Causeway yesterday night.

Liz Mellino
News

Two Kyabram District Health Service staff test positive for COVID-19

Kyabram District Health Services confirmed on Tuesday night that two staff members have tested positive to COVID-19.

Spencer Fowler Steen
News

Target announces which stores will close

Shepparton’s Target store will be one the few left across Australia, as retail giant Wesfarmers announced they would close and convert more than 100 stores across the country this morning. Although the Shepparton store survived the cuts, Target’s...

Morgan Dyer