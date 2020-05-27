Council elections are going ahead in October

Greater Shepparton ratepayers will still go to the polls this October, with both council and the Victorian Government confirming local government elections will be conducted by postal ballot.

On October 24, Greater Shepparton residents will have the opportunity to have their say on council's future.

“Victorians have the right to a democratic say on who represents them at all levels of government,” Local Government Minister Adem Somyurek said.

“By making every vote a postal vote, we’re ensuring this vital democratic process is conducted in a safe manner that also allows for the participation of more voters.”

In a statement from council, it said it was preparing for information sessions, including the first on July 29 for potential candidates.

“Greater Shepparton City Council has consistently chosen to undertake local government elections through postal voting,” a spokesperson said.

“The decision by the Victorian Government to conduct all elections by postal voting has no impact on our local government area, as this has been our preferred method over previous elections.”

Council said in a statement it planned to have further sessions for candidates but it had hit a logistical roadblock due to COVID-19.

Council is following the same tune as the government by pushing for more women to stand as candidates. Four of the nine elected Greater Shepparton City Council officials are women.

It will be running a Local Women Leading Change workshop on August 27.

The Victorian Government has allocated $50 000 across the state to encourage more women to run for council, on top of $87 000 already invested to increase overall diversity among councillors.

NSW local government elections have been postponed until next year, meaning all councillors will serve five-year terms.