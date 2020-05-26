Shepparton post-COVID-19 up for discussion with state government next week

Ideas about how the Victorian Government can help the Greater Shepparton community and economy bounce back from COVID-19 will be up for discussion next week.

The state government will host a virtual roundtable with the Goulburn Regional Partnership to hear ideas directly from community and business leaders about ways it can assist regional communities recover from the coronavirus.

Goulburn Regional Partnership chairman David McKenzie said the virtual meeting would give the government a better understanding of the ways the community had been impacted by the virus.

“There are nine regional partnerships across the state and they directly focus on what is needed in each area,” Mr McKenzie said.

“We will discuss what opportunities and policies will have the quickest impact to sustain regional economies and communities.

The government has appointed more than 40 Regional Development Australia members from five regional Victorian committees to work with the partnerships to help determine specific post COVID-19 solutions.

Mr McKenzie said due to its large agriculture industry, Greater Shepparton had fared better than other areas.

“Everyone has been hit in some way or another,” Mr McKenzie said.

“Our partnership includes towns that span from the outskirts of Melbourne to the Moira Shire on the Murray.

“So, compared to areas on the Murray that rely on tourism, the Shepparton economy has been a bit more resilient.

“But we will have a strong focus on how we can stimulate the tourism, hospitality and retail industries in our area, as quickly as possible.”

Regional Development Minister Jaclyn Symes said regional and rural communities were best placed to determine how the government could stimulate their economies.

“It’s tremendously beneficial to hear directly from regional leaders and these roundtables and the ongoing advice we will receive from our local communities will be critical as we move to the other side of the crisis,” she said.

The meeting will be held next Thursday, June 4.

Community members can submit their own ideas about how the local economy could be stimulated via engage.vic.gov.au/goulburn