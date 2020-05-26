Respiratory clinic open for business

People who are suffering from COVID-19 symptoms are encouraged to get tested at the new respiratory clinic on Welsford St in Shepparton.

Opening today, the clinic is run by the Princess Park Clinic. No referral is needed but appointments are mandatory.

The respiratory clinic will be at the carpark between Princess Park Clinic and Goulburn Valley Water.

It is one of 100 that will be opened across the country by the Department of Health.

The clinics are helping rural and regional patients with mild issues to see a doctor and receive medical treatment without putting other patients at risk.

It is open only for people with fever, respiratory symptoms, shortness of breath, cough, sore throat, flu-like symptoms or tiredness.

“We were really hoping to do something for the community that makes a real difference,” Princess Park Clinic practice manager Leanne Taylor said.

“As a GP clinic we were struggling with how to treat patients that were experiencing cold and flu symptoms without putting other patients at risk.

“This clinic gives us the opportunity to run our usual GP practice but still look after the patients who are sick with cold and flu symptoms. This will become more important coming into winter.”

The respiratory clinic is being run independently to Princess Park Clinic.

Although results vary, they can take two to three days to return.

Negative results will be notified by text or by phone (it may be a blocked number, so please answer). Positive results will be notified by phone.

Designating parking bays have been allocated at the respiratory clinic.

The clinic is open from 9 am to noon and 1 pm to 4 pm Monday to Friday.

To make an appointment, phone 5821 9655 or visit www.princessparkclinic.com.au