Extension for mandatory pool registrations

The Victorian Government has decided to extend the deadline for enforced registrations of private pools and spas — but owners still have to pay the $79 fee.

The initial deadline of next Monday, June 1 has been pushed to Sunday, November 1.

The government says it's due to the impact of COVID-19 on families and higher workloads on councils.

Greater Shepparton City Council sustainable development director Geraldine Christou said people still need to take notice of the enforced changes despite the extension.

“The number of registrations to date has been fantastic and we thank the Greater Shepparton community for their assistance with this, in what has been a time of uncertainty,” she said.

“The state government announced today (Tuesday) that due to impacts of COVID-19, pool and spa owners throughout the state will now have until November 1, 2020 to register their pool or spa with council.

“Council welcomes this extension of five months from the original June 1, 2020 deadline.”

Once registration is complete, council will inform the pool owner of the date by which they must organise their first inspection and certification of their barrier — the deadline for owners to lodge their first barrier certification will also be extended.

In addition, owners must have a registered building surveyor or inspector certify the continuing compliance of their safety barrier every four years.

Owners who fail to register their pool or spa with their council by November 1 may face an on-the-spot fine of $330.

The government hopes by charging people to register their pools it will prevent child drownings.

Greater Shepparton residents can register their pool or spa on council's website.