Kialla tyre business targeted by thieves

A Kialla tyre business was targeted by thieves in the early hours of Monday morning.

Between 6.30 am and 7.20 am, an unknown offender entered the yard of Harry's Tyre Centre along the Goulburn Valley Hwy in Kialla and removed the wheels from a dark blue Holden Statesman.

Owner Harry Chen said the offender was also captured on CTTV rummaging through a number of cars parked out of the front of the business along with smashing the window of another.

“It was very strange, they looked through all the vehicles at the front and tried to go through the fence of next door's property ... not very happy,” he said.

“Not long after he stole my wheels he had the wheels on his car driving up and down Wyndham St.”

Mr Chen said the offender attended his business in a red Holden Commodore, which he said was later sighted driving erratically through Kialla Lakes.

While he admitted the incident was disappointing, he said the stolen wheels and damage to the window could easily be replaced.

“It's always disappointing - it's not the value of the item, it's the principal. I don’t care about that stuff, it doesn’t cost me much, but it's the principal of it,” Mr Chen said

“What are they trying to achieve? They just made a mess.”

It is understood the offender has dark hair and was wearing a dark-coloured jumper and light shorts at the time.

Shepparton Criminal Investigation Unit members confirmed they attended the business following the theft and were currently investigating the incident.

Anyone who witnessed the red Holden Commodore travelling through Shepparton or has information regarding the theft is urged to contact First Constable Lougoon at the Shepparton police station on 5820 5777.

Alternatively, a confidential report can be made via Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or at www.crimestoppers.com.au

