Locals warned after Victorians hospitalised from eating poisonous mushrooms

Recent heavy rainfall has created ideal growing conditions for mushrooms.

But if you're thinking of picking some to add flavour your latest culinary creation, think again.

Locals are being urged not to consume fungi growing in parks and gardens, with several Victorians recently hospitalised after eating toxic mushrooms.

The Department of Health issued the warning after eight Victorians were rushed to hospital in just two weeks with severe poisoning from wild mushrooms.

Poisonous Death Cap and Yellow-taining mushrooms are the two smain culprits sprouting in gardens across the state.

Wyndham House Clinic's Dr John Guymer warned locals never to eat food they cannot identify.

“You must be an experienced picker of mushrooms or have someone with you who is,” he said.

People poisoned by mushrooms can show symptoms such as stomach cramping and shortness of breath.

Mushroom poisoning can also cause the cutting off of blood supply and even death.

“Some medicines help with severe symptoms, from abdominal cramps, nausea and vomiting through to delirium with hallucinations and paranoia,” Mr Guymer said.

Anyone who becomes ill after eating mushrooms should seek urgent medical advice and, if possible, take samples of the whole mushroom for identification.

The common Yellow-staining mushroom turns yellow when the cap or stem is bruised by a thumbnail.

However, the most dangerous variety is the Death Cap.

Usually located near deciduous trees, especially around oaks, this mushroom is a large mushroom with a cap ranging from light olive green to greenish yellow in colour.

The gills are white and the base of the stem is surrounded by a cup-shaped sac.

Victoria's deputy chief health officer Dr Angie Bone said while commercially-sold mushrooms are safe, poisonings can occur when people gathering wild mushrooms inadvertently include toxic species.

“Poisonous mushrooms may appear very similar to edible varieties,” she said.

“If you have any doubts about a species of fungus or mushroom, don't eat it. Cooking, peeling or drying these mushrooms does not remove or inactivate the poison.”