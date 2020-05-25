Parental support in the age of COVID-19 a community effort

They say it takes a village to raise a child for a reason.

Support from immediate and extended family, friends, work colleagues, other parents and many more sectors of the community is crucial for parents of babies and young children as they find their feet among the new normal of COVID-19.

But with many of those avenues for help affected by coronavirus restrictions it has made the work of Maternal and Child Health services even more important.

Although appointments look different than before the pandemic, new mothers and fathers in Shepparton have still been able to stay connected with the critical services they need to navigate the early stages of parenthood.

Initial home visits have continued with various measures in place - including calling beforehand to limit the time in the house for the nurses - while clinic visits have remained available for parents with babies up to eight weeks old.

Parents of children older than eight weeks have had their consultations moved to over-the-phone appointments for the duration of the pandemic.

''Initially I thought it was a little hard having to have a phone conversation instead of a face-to-face, but it wasn’t so bad and they answered all my questions,” Dana Dodd, mother of one-month old Audrey, said.

''I thought the visits were safe - they only used all disposable items and were constantly sanitising so there was very low risk.''

Greater Shepparton City Council community director Kaye Thomson was proud of the service's efforts during unprecedented times.

“Greater Shepparton City Council Maternal and Child Health is proud of the service we have been able to continue to offer our local families with young babies,” Ms Thomson said.

“We have continued to offer an initial home visits to all new families once discharged home from hospital . . . babies requiring extra reviews or urgent assessments have also continued to be seen within our many locations around Greater Shepparton.”

A typical Maternal and Child Health visit - which is based around offering support, education and health promotion to families with children aged 0-6 years of age - includes weighing and measuring the child, as well as having general discussions surrounding feeding, sleep, development, safety, engagement, play, social interaction and many other topics depending on the child’s age.

Staff also touch base on family wellbeing and offer support to mothers and carers.

The new processes have been widely accepted among the community as parents recognise the need for change in the current climate.

“We are extremely pleased to have been able to continue our vital service for our local families,” Ms Thomson said.

“When many services were required to stop, we have been able to be a point of call for families to touch base with and seek support.

“Our MCH Admin team 5832 9312 are available for queries or bookings Monday – Friday 8.30 am until 4 pm.

“We also currently have New Parents Group and Information sessions via Zoom – these are free for all parents and we encourage you to contact our MCH Admin team to make a booking.”