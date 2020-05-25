Shepparton police patrolling school zones

With students heading back to the classroom from today Shepparton police will be ensuring motorists are complying with speed limits enforced in school zones.

While the zones have still been operating over the past few months, despite most children being schooled from home, Shepparton police are preparing for an influx in cars and students in these areas during peak times.

Shepparton Highway Patrol Acting Sergeant Mick Jarrett said with students heading back to the classroom it was a timely reminder for motorists to be vigilant when driving in and around schools.

“It's a timely reminder for parents when dropping off their children to be safe when coming and going from these areas,” he said.

“School zones have effectively been operating all this time - regardless of how many children are there or are using the zones they are still operating - however under the circumstances it has been a bit easier for people to become complacent I suppose.

“There has still been children at schools for all sorts of reasons and while the quantity of students is down the crossings still apply - they haven't gone anywhere, they haven't closed down and it's easy for people to forget.”

From today prep, Grade One and Two pupils will return to their classrooms as will Year 11 and 12 students.

Motorists are required to drive 40 km/h or less when travelling through school zones on weekdays between 8 am and 9.30 am and 2.30 pm and 4 pm.

From today police will be out in these areas during school house patrolling roads and ensuring motorists are following the speed limits enforced.

“Police will be ramping up their efforts again now that grades are going to be at school,” Act Sgt Jarrett said.

“We will be reminding people that school zones are there and must be followed - motorists need to be aware of that.”