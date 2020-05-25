News

Shepparton police patrolling school zones

By Liz Mellino

With students heading back to the classroom police will be patrolling school zones around Greater Shepparton.

1 of 1

With students heading back to the classroom from today Shepparton police will be ensuring motorists are complying with speed limits enforced in school zones.

While the zones have still been operating over the past few months, despite most children being schooled from home, Shepparton police are preparing for an influx in cars and students in these areas during peak times.

Shepparton Highway Patrol Acting Sergeant Mick Jarrett said with students heading back to the classroom it was a timely reminder for motorists to be vigilant when driving in and around schools.

“It's a timely reminder for parents when dropping off their children to be safe when coming and going from these areas,” he said.

“School zones have effectively been operating all this time - regardless of how many children are there or are using the zones they are still operating - however under the circumstances it has been a bit easier for people to become complacent I suppose.

“There has still been children at schools for all sorts of reasons and while the quantity of students is down the crossings still apply - they haven't gone anywhere, they haven't closed down and it's easy for people to forget.”

From today prep, Grade One and Two pupils will return to their classrooms as will Year 11 and 12 students.

Motorists are required to drive 40 km/h or less when travelling through school zones on weekdays between 8 am and 9.30 am and 2.30 pm and 4 pm.

From today police will be out in these areas during school house patrolling roads and ensuring motorists are following the speed limits enforced.

“Police will be ramping up their efforts again now that grades are going to be at school,” Act Sgt Jarrett said.

“We will be reminding people that school zones are there and must be followed - motorists need to be aware of that.”

Latest articles

News

Teenage boys arrested over Echuca West thefts

TWO teenage boys have been charged over a spate of thefts in Echuca West. Senior Constable Jacinta Morrissey of Echuca criminal investigation unit said the pair was arrested on Friday and charged with 10 counts of theft. They are alleged to have...

Ivy Jensen
Mama Mayhem

The day my boss left and killed my soul

FRIDAY was a day I had been dreading for almost six years. Ever since a loud, imposing, charismatic and slightly balding man stepped into the Riv office in 2014. Because May 22, 2020, will forever be etched in my memory as the day Andrew Mole...

Ivy Jensen
News

Murray River Council reveals rate harmonisation changes

MURRAY River Council rate payers may see an increase or decrease in their rates according to the council’s new rate harmonisation strategy.

Riverine Herald

MOST POPULAR

News

Man fighting for life following Causeway collision

A Shepparton man was flown to hospital following a serious collision on the Peter Ross Edwards Causeway yesterday night.

Liz Mellino
News

Two Kyabram District Health Service staff test positive for COVID-19

Kyabram District Health Services confirmed on Tuesday night that two staff members have tested positive to COVID-19.

Spencer Fowler Steen
News

Man faces historic sexual assault charges

A man has been denied bail after facing court in relation to historic sexual assault charges dating back more than 40 years.

Liz Mellino