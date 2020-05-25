Shepparton man remains in critical condition following Causeway collision

A man remains in a critical condition following a serious collision on the Peter Ross Edwards Causeway, between Shepparton and Mooroopna, last week.

The man, 33, was flown to The Alfred hospital in Melbourne via air ambulance on Thursday night where he has remained in a critical but stable condition.

It is understood the man was driving a grey 2003 Ford Falcon towards Mooroopna when he lost control of the vehicle for some unknown reason about 6.40 pm.

Shepparton Highway Patrol Acting Sergeant Mick Jarrett said the vehicle collided with a traffic police 100 m east of KidsTown causing significant damage.

The vehicle then collided with an oncoming Ford sedan which was travelling towards Shepparton at the time.

“The male driver of the Falcon has been ejected from his vehicle and he suffered substantial injuries,” Act Sgt Jarrett said.

The man was flown to Melbourne, with an ambulance spokesperson confirming he sustained upper body injuries.

The investigation into the collision continues with police keen to speak with any witnesses who were travelling along the Causeway at the time of the incident.

Police are urging people who saw how the vehicle was being driven prior to the collision or have dash-cam footage from the scene to come forward.