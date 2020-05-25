Seven thousand Shepparton people can claim money

5370537724001

More than 7 000 people living in Greater Shepparton and wider region might be able to get their hands on some cash — but they might have no idea they're entitled to it.

According to data released by the State Revenue Office, $814 000 is ready to be collected by people in the Shepparton area, that is made up of share dividends, salaries and wages, rents and bonds, debentures and interest, and proceeds from sales.