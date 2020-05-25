News

Seven thousand Shepparton people can claim money

By James Bennett

More than 7000 people living in the Shepparton area can check online if they are owed unclaimed entitlements.

1 of 1

More than 7 000 people living in Greater Shepparton and wider region might be able to get their hands on some cash — but they might have no idea they're entitled to it.

According to data released by the State Revenue Office, $814  000 is ready to be collected by people in the Shepparton area, that is made up of share dividends, salaries and wages, rents and bonds, debentures and interest, and proceeds from sales.

It could be as little as $20 but in the Shepparton area it includes entitlements worth about $8 000 each for three Violet Town residents.

A Byrneside man has 23 separate entitlements to his name of about $3 600.

More than $80  000 is available in Mooroopna, Tatura has $57  000, Rushworth $20  000 and Kyabram has more than $61 000 of unclaimed entitlements.

Member for Shepparton Suzanna Sheed said it was an easy process and some people might be pleasantly surprised.

“It’s good to see the State Government returning this money,” she said.

“My staff have been on and checked and it seems to be a very simple process. I encourage everyone to do so for themselves.”

Last financial year, the SRO reunited $16.6 million with its owners through more than 18 000 entitlements across Victoria.

There is no time limit to claiming held money, which can be searched via sro.vic.gov.au/unclaimedmoney.

Latest articles

News

Teenage boys arrested over Echuca West thefts

TWO teenage boys have been charged over a spate of thefts in Echuca West. Senior Constable Jacinta Morrissey of Echuca criminal investigation unit said the pair was arrested on Friday and charged with 10 counts of theft. They are alleged to have...

Ivy Jensen
Mama Mayhem

The day my boss left and killed my soul

FRIDAY was a day I had been dreading for almost six years. Ever since a loud, imposing, charismatic and slightly balding man stepped into the Riv office in 2014. Because May 22, 2020, will forever be etched in my memory as the day Andrew Mole...

Ivy Jensen
News

Murray River Council reveals rate harmonisation changes

MURRAY River Council rate payers may see an increase or decrease in their rates according to the council’s new rate harmonisation strategy.

Riverine Herald

MOST POPULAR

News

Man fighting for life following Causeway collision

A Shepparton man was flown to hospital following a serious collision on the Peter Ross Edwards Causeway yesterday night.

Liz Mellino
News

Two Kyabram District Health Service staff test positive for COVID-19

Kyabram District Health Services confirmed on Tuesday night that two staff members have tested positive to COVID-19.

Spencer Fowler Steen
News

Man faces historic sexual assault charges

A man has been denied bail after facing court in relation to historic sexual assault charges dating back more than 40 years.

Liz Mellino