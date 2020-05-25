Seven thousand Shepparton people can claim money

News
Seven thousand Shepparton people can claim moneyBy James Bennett
More than 7 000 people living in Greater Shepparton and wider region might be able to get their hands on some cash — but they might have no idea they're entitled to it.
According to data released by the State Revenue Office, $814 000 is ready to be collected by people in the Shepparton area, that is made up of share dividends, salaries and wages, rents and bonds, debentures and interest, and proceeds from sales.
It could be as little as $20 but in the Shepparton area it includes entitlements worth about $8 000 each for three Violet Town residents.
A Byrneside man has 23 separate entitlements to his name of about $3 600.
More than $80 000 is available in Mooroopna, Tatura has $57 000, Rushworth $20 000 and Kyabram has more than $61 000 of unclaimed entitlements.
Member for Shepparton Suzanna Sheed said it was an easy process and some people might be pleasantly surprised.
“It’s good to see the State Government returning this money,” she said.
“My staff have been on and checked and it seems to be a very simple process. I encourage everyone to do so for themselves.”
Last financial year, the SRO reunited $16.6 million with its owners through more than 18 000 entitlements across Victoria.
There is no time limit to claiming held money, which can be searched via sro.vic.gov.au/unclaimedmoney.