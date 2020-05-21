News

GV Health tests hundreds of teachers ahead of school return

By Madi Chwasta

Goulburn Valley Health has tested more than 250 school staff for COVID-19 ahead of classroom learning resuming next week.

It is part of a statewide initiative to screen Victorian school staff before some year levels return to on-site learning on Tuesday.

GV Health chief executive Matt Sharp said as of noon yesterday, 254 primary and secondary school staff had been tested at GV Health ICS Unit, which has been open since Tuesday last week.

The voluntary testing, which does not include students, will be available for all school staff today and early next week at the ICS Unit, which can be accessed through the Graham St main entrance.

“All asymptomatic staff that work in primary or secondary schools are able to be tested here at GV Health in our ICS Unit today (Friday) from 4 pm to 7 pm and next week on Monday and Tuesday from 4 pm to 7 pm,” Mr Sharp said.

“Testing for school staff will not take place over the weekend.”

Testing for people with mild symptoms of COVID-19 has been open at the McIntosh Centre at the Shepparton Showgrounds daily from 10 am to 2 pm, and will be available until May 31.

There have been 713 symptomatic people tested from May 11 to May 20 at this site and GV Health's screening station.

Mr Sharp said testing for people with symptoms of COVID-19 would continue at Graham St in the coming months.

“The reason for the testing is so the Victorian Government can determine how prevalent COVID-19 may be out in the community,” he said.

“This information also assists the Victorian Government to make a decision about the current restrictions in place.”

Mr Sharp said children under the age of 16 should not present at the McIntosh Centre for testing.

“According to the Chief Health Officer (Brett Sutton) and other medical experts, children under the age of 16 years are not likely to be carriers of COVID-19, so the chance of children having COVID-19 is quite low,” he said.

“If children do have symptoms of COVID-19 they should visit their GP or the Screening Station at GV Health’s Graham St campus.”

A total of 3960 people were tested for COVID-19 by GV Health as part of the two-week blitz prior to the Victorian Government relaxing restrictions.

“This was an average of 360 people tested per day during this period compared to an average of 32 people each day in the seven days prior to the testing blitz commencing,” Mr Sharp said.

“In addition, GV Health has also provided pathology services at Echuca Regional Health and Nathalia, Cobram and Numurkah Health and processed 1224 COVID-19 pathology tests during the testing blitz.

“This was an average of 111 pathology tests each day.”

Mr Sharp said results were taking three to five days to return.

Latest articles

Opinion

Ads aren’t what they used to be | Opinion

To say I’ve taken to the couch during isolation like a duck to water would imply that I had, in fact, left the comfort of the cushions in the first place. And that would be an incorrect assumption on your part. No, with streaming services like...

Lachlan Durling
Opinion

Lockdown is not something I want to repeat

Socks paired? Check. Spotify playlists categorised into sub-genre and reordered alphabetically? You bet. Every item of clothing in the suitcase ironed?Done, dusted and already disregarded. What else to do but look down at a stream of Audi Q7’s...

Liam Nash
Opinion

Wet a line because fishing’s back

To quote the words of Neil Armstrong as he stepped onto the moon, ‘’that’s one small step” and as of midnight Tuesday, we too can take a similar one. Because now we can can resume our recreational pursuits of fishing and golf -...

Shepparton News

MOST POPULAR

News

Two Kyabram District Health Service staff test positive for COVID-19

Kyabram District Health Services confirmed on Tuesday night that two staff members have tested positive to COVID-19.

Spencer Fowler Steen
News

Man faces historic sexual assault charges

A man has been denied bail after facing court in relation to historic sexual assault charges dating back more than 40 years.

Liz Mellino
News

Shepparton teenager denied bail over spate of burglaries

A Shepparton teenager faced court last week just three days after he was released on bail for a number of offences including theft, possession of cannabis and possessing a dangerous item.

Liz Mellino