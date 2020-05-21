Flu shots do not increase risk of COVID-19

A Shepparton doctor has dispelled any claim that a flu shot could heighten people's risk of catching coronavirus as being completely false.

Claims have recently been made on the Shepparton News Facebook page that flu shots increase your risk of contracting coronavirus.

The claim is entirely false and potentially harmful to the collective health of all people in the Greater Shepparton community, according to medical experts.

Shepparton Medical Centre director Dr Robert Campbell said there was absolutely no basis in fact for the conspiracy to the point it was not even worth considering.

“I’d like to shut down any thought that they’re at more risk of getting COVID-19 because of the flu shot,” he said.

“The standard advice is that everyone who could, should get a flu shot.

“It helps to reduce the risk of getting influenza and provides herd immunity, so that even those who choose not to, get benefit.”

One Facebook user made the claim that flu vaccines increase coronavirus risk by 36 per cent, citing a post from ‘Purple Promise Shop’ — an apparel and clothing Instagram page.

“If a medical professional tells you that flu shot can help protect you from COVID-19, they are misinformed and spreading misinformation,” the post read.

The post provided a link to a scientific study to back up its claim, a study Dr Campbell examined and found proved the exact opposite.

“The study's conclusion is that influenza gives more protection, it gives more benefit,” he said.

“It doesn’t make reference to coronavirus at all.

“Whoever’s made the comment hasn’t read the article – it says there’s significant protection to other non-influenza viruses.”

Dr Campbell said people needed to be wary of confirmation bias, where people only seek out information that confirms their already held beliefs without checking the fine print or other sources.

“There is only a very, very small percentage of people who should not get a flu shot; those with an egg allergy, those who are feverish on the day, those who have anaphylactic reactions or if you have Guillain-Barré syndrome,” he said.

“The influenza vaccine does not protect you from coronavirus either — the two things are quite distinct.”

“We do not want a flu outbreak at a time while we're dealing with coronavirus — people should definitely get a flu shot, you’re helping yourself and your community.”