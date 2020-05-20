News

Heavy rains hit region overnight

By Shepparton News

Plenty of rain fell across the Goulburn Valley region on Tuesday night, May 19.

Downpours and thunderstorms moved through the Goulburn Valley region on Tuesday night.

Shepparton received its highest amount of rainfall this month at 13.8 mm overnight on May 19, with barely any rainfall in the days preceding.

In the 24 hours to 9 am Wednesday, May 20, Kyabram recorded 9.8 mm of rain, Benalla had 10 mm, and Yarrawonga received 0.8 mm.

Elmore Nutrien Ag Solutions agronomist Chris Dunn said he could not remember a start to the season like this.

“We’ve had above average rainfall to date, and we had eight to 12 mm of rain overnight,” he said.

“It’s not too bad, but growers I’ve spoken to so far would have preferred not to get it as they finish off their sowing program.”

Advanced Ag Agronomist Tim Anderson said the rain was generally positive for most, but could be a problem for cropping farmers.

“About 75 to 80 per cent crops are in the ground, but there some areas where it's causing a headache for broadacre farmers who are getting their crops in,” he said.

Australia is expected to experience a wetter than average winter, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

