Write a letter to become a part of Australia’s history

By Morgan Dyer

A new initiative by Australia Post is capturing Australians' impressions of this remarkable time in history. (AAP Image/Glenn Hunt)

Would you like to be a part of Australia’s history?

Greater Shepparton locals are being called on to capture this historic moment in time by writing a letter about their experience of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The initiative launched by Australia Post called ‘Dear Australia’ wants to highlight Australians’ testing journey through 2020.

Australia Post executive general manager community and consumer Nicole Sheffield said selected letters would be shared on the Dear Australia website, which would allow people to reflect and connect with other people’s stories.

“Writing a letter is a very human way to connect with people, which is why we’re inviting individuals, schools, communities and organisations to write a letter to the nation about their own unique experiences during the pandemic,” Ms Sheffield said.

“It can be a message of hope, a story of community spirit, a poem, song, artwork from your son or daughter, or part of a time capsule project for school. Whatever the reflection, this is a chance to share your story with the rest of Australia and preserve it for future generations.

“Today, the more opportunities we have to connect and feel what it means to be human, the better.”

A number of the letters will also be archived for posterity at the National Archives of Australia in Canberra.

National Archives director-general David Fricker said the letters would be a unique and valuable resource for current and future generations in providing first-hand accounts of Australian life during the pandemic.

“The National Archives connects Australians with the nation’s memory, identity and history,” Mr Fricker said.

“We are proud to be working with Australia Post to ensure these letters will be safely kept and made accessible into the future,” he said.

To take part, send your letters or artwork to Dear Australia, Locked Bag, Australia, 9999, with a stamp on the front of the envelope.

The letters can be placed in any red street post box and should be posted before August 18.

