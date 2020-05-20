News

Churches to become bed and breakfasts for the homeless

By Morgan Dyer

Church leaders and and local homelessness activists are joining forces to help homeless people.

1 of 1

Churches across Greater Shepparton are planning to transform into temporary bed and breakfast facilities for homeless people.

The Winter Night Shelter initiative, which has had its start date postponed until next year due to COVID-19, will see churches from across the region come together to help homeless people.

Under the program, local churches will turn into a place of refuge during winter and provide people with a warm place to stay, dinner, breakfast and bathroom and laundry facilities.

Shepparton Salvation Army Captain Karyn Wishart said the program was more than a stop-gap solution to the region’s homelessness problem.

“It’s a holistic approach,” Ms Wishart said.

“We will take their (the homeless people's) details and give them a place to stay until permanent place of residence becomes available.

“It’s not just a random interaction one night.

“It’s about going on that journey with them, because we know how limited the stock of housing is.

“We know it can take months for people to be housed but this is giving people a place while they wait.”

Mooroopna’s St Mary's Church, Shepparton Salvation Army and Shepparton’s Uniting Church will be among the rotating venues.

Although disappointed the program was postponed until next year, Ms Wishart said she wanted to get local volunteers to put their hand up to kick start the program.

“A project of this kind will take a lot of work and volunteers,” she said.

“If people think they will be able to help in whatever capacity, now is the time to let us know.

“We welcome people who are wanting to donate their time, supplies, ideas — anything they can think of that will help progress the project.”

For more information, phone Shepparton Salvation Army on 5821 2666.

Latest articles

Shepparton

Shepparton’s restaurants, pubs and cafes mixed about reopening in June

Shepparton’s restaurant, pub and café owners have mixed feelings about the Victorian Government’s plan to relax coronavirus restrictions and allow venues to open for up to 20 dine-in patrons from June 1. Ineka Rowe owns two cafes in...

Madi Chwasta
News

Mooroopna CFA member takes out annual photo competition

They say a picture is worth a thousand words and for the winner of the annual CFA National Volunteer Week photo competition, this striking photograph is just that. Taken during the ferocious Balmattum Hill fire, which tore through the bushland...

Liz Mellino
News

Violet Town couple’s online food network booms amid COVID-19

When Violet Town’s Kirsten Larsen and Serenity Hill launched Open Food Network in 2012, a pandemic wasn’t in their wildest dreams. But now, the online network of farmers, wholesalers and community-run virtual farmers’ markets is keeping farmers afloat and fresh food on local plates.

Charmayne Allison

MOST POPULAR

News

Two Kyabram District Health Service staff test positive for COVID-19

Kyabram District Health Services confirmed on Tuesday night that two staff members have tested positive to COVID-19.

Spencer Fowler Steen
News

Man faces historic sexual assault charges

A man has been denied bail after facing court in relation to historic sexual assault charges dating back more than 40 years.

Liz Mellino
News

Shepparton teenager denied bail over spate of burglaries

A Shepparton teenager faced court last week just three days after he was released on bail for a number of offences including theft, possession of cannabis and possessing a dangerous item.

Liz Mellino