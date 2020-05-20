Churches to become bed and breakfasts for the homeless

Churches across Greater Shepparton are planning to transform into temporary bed and breakfast facilities for homeless people.

The Winter Night Shelter initiative, which has had its start date postponed until next year due to COVID-19, will see churches from across the region come together to help homeless people.

Under the program, local churches will turn into a place of refuge during winter and provide people with a warm place to stay, dinner, breakfast and bathroom and laundry facilities.

Shepparton Salvation Army Captain Karyn Wishart said the program was more than a stop-gap solution to the region’s homelessness problem.

“It’s a holistic approach,” Ms Wishart said.

“We will take their (the homeless people's) details and give them a place to stay until permanent place of residence becomes available.

“It’s not just a random interaction one night.

“It’s about going on that journey with them, because we know how limited the stock of housing is.

“We know it can take months for people to be housed but this is giving people a place while they wait.”

Mooroopna’s St Mary's Church, Shepparton Salvation Army and Shepparton’s Uniting Church will be among the rotating venues.

Although disappointed the program was postponed until next year, Ms Wishart said she wanted to get local volunteers to put their hand up to kick start the program.

“A project of this kind will take a lot of work and volunteers,” she said.

“If people think they will be able to help in whatever capacity, now is the time to let us know.

“We welcome people who are wanting to donate their time, supplies, ideas — anything they can think of that will help progress the project.”

For more information, phone Shepparton Salvation Army on 5821 2666.