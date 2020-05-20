News

Search for missing teen Mercan Kasikci

By Shepparton News

Police are appealing for public assistance to help locate missing teenager Mercan Kasikci.

The 16-year-old was last seen in Nicholls Esplanade in Shepparton on May 1.

Mercan was last seen wearing a green fleece hoodie, a black and white woollen jumper, light blue torn jeans, yellow ankle socks, Adidas black and white slides and a Louis Vuitton tan and white small bag.

Police and family have concerns for Mercan’s welfare due to her age and the amount of time she has been missing.

Police believe Mercan may be frequenting the Sunshine area.

Mercan is described as having an olive complexion, 160cm tall with a thin build.

Investigators have released an image of Mercan in the hope someone recognises her and can provide information regarding her current whereabouts.

Anyone with information about is urged to contact the Shepparton Police Station on 58 205 777.

