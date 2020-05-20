Funding available for local Driver Reviver sites

Owners of Driver Reviver locations across the Goulburn Valley can apply for a share of $3 million in funding to upgrade their life-saving rest sites.

Operating in Australia for 30 years, the sites are run by volunteers from a number of service organisations and community groups, who give up their time to promote road safety and provide travellers with free beverages and snacks.

A Victoria State Emergency Service spokesperson confirmed members from Tatura and Murchison SES units and local Lions Clubs operated sites around our region on holiday weekends and peak traffic days.

“VICSES welcomes the Federal Government announcement regarding funding for Driver Reviver sites,” the spokesperson said.

“VICSES volunteers offer free coffee, tea and snacks at roadside locations to encourage drivers to stop, rest and refresh, in an effort to ensure they can arrive safely at their destination.

“Anything that makes the site safer for our members and the public, or makes the site more visible to ensure motorists stop and take a break, is really welcomed.”

Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack said the funding would allow site owners to invest in much-needed signs to promote key road safety messages and awareness of the reviver sites.

In turn he said this would promote responsible driving practices and keep people safer on local roads.

“There are around 190 Driver Reviver sites across the nation and I strongly encourage all site owners, many of whom are state and local governments, to submit their applications for funding,” he said.

“This comes at a critical time for our Driver Reviver sites, which will provide a much-needed break and cuppa for drivers, their families and friends once COVID-19 travel restrictions ease and sites start operating again.”

Driver fatigue has been identified as one of the ‘Fatal Five’ road safety factors that contribute to road trauma, contributing to up to 30 per cent of all deaths and severe injuries on our roads.

The funding comes after $1.2 million was provided to Driver Reviver sites through the Road Safety Awareness and Enablers Fund, along with an expected second round of funding making a further $5 million available for broader on-site upgrades, prioritising bushfire-affected sites and fitting out new sites to expand the program.

“In the last 12 months, VICSES volunteers have responded to more than 1300 road rescues across the state,” a VICSES spokesperson said.

“We would much rather serve you a cup of tea, than cut you out of a car.”

The first round of funding is a demand-driven grant round, with applications closing on May 29.

Further information, including application guidelines and submissions, is available at www.grants.gov.au