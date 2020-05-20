News

Two Kyabram District Health Service staff test positive for COVID-19

By Spencer Fowler Steen

1 of 1

Two staff members from Kyabram District Health Service have tested positive to COVID-19.

KDHS confirmed the news in a Facebook post on Tuesday night.

Department of Health and Human Services data from Wednesday also showed a new case of COVID-19 in Greater Shepparton, bringing the region’s total to 12.

The two cases are in addition to the staff member who tested positive on May 9.

“One staff member has not worked at Kyabram District Health for 11 days and the other for more than 14 days,” the post read.

“They are both isolating at home.”

KDHS chief executive Anne McEvoy said all Sheridan aged care staff members, including those on days off and annual leave, had COVID-19 tests on Monday, May 18.

“The two cases announced yesterday are in addition to the case early this month,” she said.

“If any additional staff test positive we will make this public as we have done with these instances.”

The Department of Health and Human Services confirmed in a daily briefing on Wednesday that neither healthcare worker had worked while infectious.

“A small number of staff must now self-isolate for 14 days — but at this stage there are no patients or residents who fit the close contact criteria,” the briefing read.

“The cases were detected as a result of screening all dedicated residential aged care staff — including those on annual leave and days off — on Monday, May 18. A total of 75 swabs were undertaken, with 73 returning negative results.”

It was not clear whether the two staff members had been out in public while infectious.

It was also not known which area of the facility they worked in.

All consenting residents who had not been swabbed previously were also tested, but were subsequently cleared.

KDHS said contact tracing was under way in consultation with the Department of Health and Human Services’ Public Health Unit.

“If you are considered a close contact, you will be contacted by the Public Health Unit,” the Facebook post read.

“Whilst we understand the news will cause anxiety in our community, please be reassured our priority is the health and wellbeing of residents, patients, staff, VMOs and our community.

“If you are feeling unwell then please report for symptomatic testing at either of the KDHS, Echuca or Shepparton screening clinics.”

Ms McEvoy said KDHS had followed all relevant Commonwealth Department of Health guidelines.

“Our first concern is for the safety of our staff and residents,” she said.

“We will continue to work with the relevant authorities and follow best practice.”

As of Wednesday, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Victoria was 1580, a net increase of seven since Tuesday.

Of the total 1580 cases, there have been 1307 in metropolitan Melbourne and 235 in regional Victoria. Several cases remain under investigation.

There have been 166 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Victoria that may have been acquired through community transmission.

Latest articles

Shepparton

Shepparton’s restaurants, pubs and cafes mixed about reopening in June

Shepparton’s restaurant, pub and café owners have mixed feelings about the Victorian Government’s plan to relax coronavirus restrictions and allow venues to open for up to 20 dine-in patrons from June 1. Ineka Rowe owns two cafes in...

Madi Chwasta
News

Mooroopna CFA member takes out annual photo competition

They say a picture is worth a thousand words and for the winner of the annual CFA National Volunteer Week photo competition, this striking photograph is just that. Taken during the ferocious Balmattum Hill fire, which tore through the bushland...

Liz Mellino
News

Violet Town couple’s online food network booms amid COVID-19

When Violet Town’s Kirsten Larsen and Serenity Hill launched Open Food Network in 2012, a pandemic wasn’t in their wildest dreams. But now, the online network of farmers, wholesalers and community-run virtual farmers’ markets is keeping farmers afloat and fresh food on local plates.

Charmayne Allison

MOST POPULAR

News

Two Kyabram District Health Service staff test positive for COVID-19

Kyabram District Health Services confirmed on Tuesday night that two staff members have tested positive to COVID-19.

Spencer Fowler Steen
News

Man faces historic sexual assault charges

A man has been denied bail after facing court in relation to historic sexual assault charges dating back more than 40 years.

Liz Mellino
News

Shepparton teenager denied bail over spate of burglaries

A Shepparton teenager faced court last week just three days after he was released on bail for a number of offences including theft, possession of cannabis and possessing a dangerous item.

Liz Mellino