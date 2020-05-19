State government fund set to help Shepparton’s La Trobe University

Shepparton’s La Trobe University will share in $350 million in Victorian Government funding to help state universities protect jobs and boost the economy.

The Victorian Higher Education State Investment Fund was announced yesterday and will support universities with capital works, applied research and research partnerships to help universities who have been hit hard by COVID-19.

The government will also offer universities payroll tax deferrals, which are expected to provide immediate relief for universities dealing with a shortfall in funds from the downturn in the number of international student enrollments.

State Member for Shepparton Suzanna Sheed welcomed the cash injection.

“It is very pleasing to see the Victorian Government is stepping in to support tertiary education at such a critical time,” Ms Sheed said.

“I hope the funding will create opportunities for regional university staff, so they won’t be made redundant.

Last week Shepparton’s La Trobe University staff were asked to express their interest in voluntary redundancies. The university is expected to lose more than $250 million in the next two years as a result of COVID-19.

La Trobe University Vice Chancellor Professor John Dewar said the funding would help fill “at least” some of the significant funding gap the university faced.

“I am deeply grateful to the Victorian Government for acknowledging the pivotal role universities play in assisting economic recovery; in educating and re-skilling the workforce and in conducting life-changing research for which we are globally recognised,” he said.

Professor Dewar said the payroll deferral would also help the university with its cash flow during the challenging time.

Ms Sheed said she would continue to call on the Federal Government to include universities in the JobKeeper Payment program.

“I believe this funding will only go some way and I continue to call on the Federal Government to include universities in the JobKeeper Payment program,” she said.

“I am passionate about education opportunities in regional areas and this along with the recent funding announcement of the super school (Greater Shepparton Secondary College) paints a brighter picture for Shepparton’s education community.”