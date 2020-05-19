Two new shared path routes linking areas of Greater Shepparton

Shepparton residents will soon be able to enjoy two new shared path routes to cycle, walk or run around town.

The shared path routes will be constructed alongside a bridge over the Broken River to link the Australian Botanic Gardens to the new Shepparton Art Museum, the Flats, KidsTown and Victoria Park Lake.

It comes after Greater Shepparton City Council received $500 000 to fund the project, known as Linking Yanha Gurtji — RiverConnect, through the government's $16 million Regional Infrastructure Fund.

Council director sustainable development Geraldine Christou said the two routes would be known as route three — the Flats, and route five — Australian Botanic Gardens.

“Both routes are of cultural significance in our region, especially route 3 — the Flats, which covers a site of significance for our local Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander population,” she said.

“The project aims to increase the health and wellbeing of the community, provide healthy transport options for commuters between Shepparton and Mooroopna, increase appreciation and knowledge of the environmental values and cultural significance of the riverine environment, and provide links within the existing shared paths network.”

State Member for Northern Victoria Mark Gepp announced the funding last week as part of the Regional Infrastructure Fund to improve liveability and attract more residents and visitors to towns.

He said the fund aimed to help businesses create more jobs in regional Victoria, support community projects and help councils to build the infrastructure locals needed.

Ms Christou said the funding was timely given the recent spike in the number of residents using the shared path networks since the COVID-19 restrictions were implemented.

“Council hopes to highlight Shepparton as a destination for locals and visitors with an enviable shared path network ... the development of the two routes will also create employment and generate economic activity in our region,” she said.

“Council is pleased that the funding has been approved, and hope it highlights just how fortunate we are to have these shared paths in our region.”

The paths are expected to be completed by the end of the year.